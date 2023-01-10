Memphis Fire Department employee charged with domestic violence

An employee of the Memphis Fire Department was arrested after an alleged altercation at a home on Abbot Cove in Cordova.

According to his arrest affidavit, 39-year-old Bryant Fitzgerald showed up to the home intoxicated around 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.

He walked into the home, grabbed a female family member by the shirt and pushed her face down onto the counter, court records state.

That woman called Memphis Police and officers found Fitzgerald inside of a bedroom at the home, MPD said.

Police said that Fitzerald told them that he was lying down and wanted the officers to leave.

Officers said that they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Fitzgerald and that the MFD employee told the police that he had gone out that night to celebrate a friend’s promotion.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department confirmed to FOX13 that Fitzgerald is a Fire Private with the department and has been employed by MFD since April 20, 2015.

“Memphis Fire department is aware of the charges and is still under investigation. No statement at this time,” said a spokesperson for the fire department.

A witness told police that he saw Fitzgerald attack the woman.

Fitzgerald was charged with domestic assault - bodily harm.

