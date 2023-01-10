ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Fire Department employee charged with domestic violence

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago

An employee of the Memphis Fire Department was arrested after an alleged altercation at a home on Abbot Cove in Cordova.

According to his arrest affidavit, 39-year-old Bryant Fitzgerald showed up to the home intoxicated around 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtgHs_0k9c977j00

He walked into the home, grabbed a female family member by the shirt and pushed her face down onto the counter, court records state.

That woman called Memphis Police and officers found Fitzgerald inside of a bedroom at the home, MPD said.

Police said that Fitzerald told them that he was lying down and wanted the officers to leave.

Officers said that they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Fitzgerald and that the MFD employee told the police that he had gone out that night to celebrate a friend’s promotion.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department confirmed to FOX13 that Fitzgerald is a Fire Private with the department and has been employed by MFD since April 20, 2015.

“Memphis Fire department is aware of the charges and is still under investigation. No statement at this time,” said a spokesperson for the fire department.

A witness told police that he saw Fitzgerald attack the woman.

Fitzgerald was charged with domestic assault - bodily harm.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MPD: Aggravated assault that led to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college. MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, one injured in Cordova complex shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.  Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly double shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
WREG

Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Liquor store burglarized, over $3k worth of alcohol stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen. Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11 at 1658 Sycamore View. Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti backing up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burning vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police. WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue. West Memphis Fire Department...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in Cordova car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash in Cordova. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Appling Road and Dexter Road. When officers arrived, the driver was hurt and in critical condition. The victim was taken to Regional One, where...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
127K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy