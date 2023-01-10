ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

click orlando

Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed

DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Dairy Queen in Merritt Island to close after 58 years

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Brevard County ice cream shop staple is closing its doors. The Dairy Queen off Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island has been open since 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for the last 28 years. Now, after disagreements with the Dairy Queen corporation, the restaurant...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando's Hula Bowl will feature first all-female officiating crew

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday's Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will feature college football's first-ever all-female officiating crew. This isn't a moment lost on the women. "This is amazing. I’m just speaking for all the young ladies, this is something that’s...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail

A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
LONGWOOD, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Residents brave bitter cold for annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold winds whipped through downtown Orlando on Saturday, as the city's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade marched down Orange Avenue. "Oh it's freezing! It's about 40 degrees, I believe," said Shantele Bennett, who was watching the parade. "But even though it was 40 degrees I decided that wasn't going to stop me from making sure I remember some people that have fought for us and brought us through what we've been through."
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Teen girl missing out of Leesburg since Wednesday: deputies

LEESBURG, Fla. - A teenage girl from Leesburg has been reported missing, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Carys Andrews, 15, was last seen at her home in Leesburg on Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. She was wearing sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt, deputies said. She may be in the Fruitland area.
LEESBURG, FL

