Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive car fire shuts down Twin Bridge in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire crews were on scene Saturday night battling a car fire outside the southbound Twin Bridges in Henderson. Dispatch says officials were dispatched to the fire at 7:06 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a car fully-engulfed in flames. We’re told no injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up across […]
HENDERSON, KY
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County man dead after tree incident

One person is dead after a tree-cutting accident in Daviess County. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday it received a call about a tree that had fallen on a subject. It happened just before 4 pm on Tuesday. First responders took the patient to the hospital where...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Arrest made nearly 1 week after chase and crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies have made an arrest in a chase that had to be terminated last week. Vanderburgh County Deputies say they found the suspect’s car crashed at West Virginia and Harmony Way, and several bags of meth were found in the area. They say the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vicki Jean Gabbart

Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man

MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
PRINCETON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington

On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD looking for missing 15 year old girl

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find a missing 15-year-old by the name of Brooklyn Moore. OPD says Moore was last seen on January 6, wearing a black jacket, pink t-shirt, black leggings and white tennis shoes. Police describe Moore as having hazel eyes, brown hair and standing at […]
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Henderson Police Overwhelmed With The Increase Of Overdoses

The Henderson Police Department has experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past few days. Since January 1st the county has had 10 overdoses, 3 of them being fatalities. Officials have narrowed the drugs down to fentanyl or meth laced with fentanyl. They are aware of the problem,...
HENDERSON, KY

