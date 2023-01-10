Read full article on original website
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
Massive car fire shuts down Twin Bridge in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire crews were on scene Saturday night battling a car fire outside the southbound Twin Bridges in Henderson. Dispatch says officials were dispatched to the fire at 7:06 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a car fully-engulfed in flames. We’re told no injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up across […]
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
ISP release photo of Perry Co. crash that killed one and injured one
Perry County Sheriff, Alan Malone, says there was a head-on collision on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road on Friday night.
Daviess County man dead after tree incident
One person is dead after a tree-cutting accident in Daviess County. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday it received a call about a tree that had fallen on a subject. It happened just before 4 pm on Tuesday. First responders took the patient to the hospital where...
Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
DCSO: Man arrested after Owensboro stabbing
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck.
Arrest made nearly 1 week after chase and crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies have made an arrest in a chase that had to be terminated last week. Vanderburgh County Deputies say they found the suspect’s car crashed at West Virginia and Harmony Way, and several bags of meth were found in the area. They say the...
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
OPD looking for missing 15 year old girl
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find a missing 15-year-old by the name of Brooklyn Moore. OPD says Moore was last seen on January 6, wearing a black jacket, pink t-shirt, black leggings and white tennis shoes. Police describe Moore as having hazel eyes, brown hair and standing at […]
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
The Henderson Police Department said they have experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the last two days.
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd. Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
Puppy mill bill causes concern for Warrick County Animal Control
INDIANA (WEHT) – There are calls for concern about possibly empowering puppy mills in the Hoosier state. Indiana has introduced two bills – one in the House and the other in the Senate – that would block local governments from banning pet stores from selling “companion animals.” Many areas in Indiana currently have a ban […]
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing assault charges, after police say a two-month-old baby in his care was severely hurt several weeks ago. 28-year-old old Dylan Beck was booked into the Henderson County Jail Wednesday. He’s being held on a $7,500 full cash bond. He’s due...
