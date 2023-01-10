ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Nate Oats Says Tide Must Show Maturity Vs. LSU

Alabama is 14-2 overall, 4-0 in Southeastern Conference games, and ranked fourth in the nation, while LSU is 12-4 (coming off three straight losses) and 1-3 in league play. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will meet Saturday in sold-out Coleman Coliseum. Bama is coming off an impressive 84-69 win over Arkansas in a tough road game, LSU trying to rebound after a double-digit home loss to Florida.
Justin Jefferson a unanimous choice for AP 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

Former LSU standout Justin Jefferson was one of two unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team following another big season with the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson, along with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce picked up first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of voters, comprising media members who cover the NFL.
Three predictions for LSU-Alabama

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama (14-2, 4-0 SEC) in its matchup with LSU (12-4, 1-3) Saturday (3 p.m. CT/ESPN) at Coleman Coliseum. That will start, of course, with the SEC's leading scorer getting a shot up from the field in the first 20 minutes, something he didn't do in the Crimson Tide's 84-69 midweek win at Arkansas. His latest performance saw him score 14 second-half points -- pushing his season total to an even 300 -- in Fayetteville on just four attempts from the field.
Walker Howard to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU quarterback Walker Howard spent one year in Baton Rouge and is already looking for a fresh start. The redshirt freshman entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal Wednesday. Ranked as the nation’s No. 5 quarterback and the No. 34 prospect overall on the 247Sports Composite, Howard signed with...
