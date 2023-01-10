Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama (14-2, 4-0 SEC) in its matchup with LSU (12-4, 1-3) Saturday (3 p.m. CT/ESPN) at Coleman Coliseum. That will start, of course, with the SEC's leading scorer getting a shot up from the field in the first 20 minutes, something he didn't do in the Crimson Tide's 84-69 midweek win at Arkansas. His latest performance saw him score 14 second-half points -- pushing his season total to an even 300 -- in Fayetteville on just four attempts from the field.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO