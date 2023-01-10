Read full article on original website
Farm Progress America, January 12, 2023
Max Armstrong recalls a discussion of the potential impact of rising interest rates on farmers that he picked up last year at the Farm Futures Summit, which kicks off again on Jan. 19. But that year-old discussion of higher interest rates was shown to be even more relevant in a recent report on Farmdoc Daily at the University of Illinois. Max shares some new stats on the impact of interest rates, and how high they may stay for at least the near term.
