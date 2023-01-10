Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Mrs. Leo (Alice) Staiert of Carroll
Mass of the Christian Burial for 94 year old Alice, Mrs. Leo Staiert, will be celebrated at 11a.m. Tuesday, at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45a.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Funeral...
1380kcim.com
LoAnna Meiers of Carroll
LoAnna Mae Meiers, age 73, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Organist for the service will be Abe Batten and soloist will be Briee Roehrig. Casket bearers will be Colby Greenwood, Brian Worley, Edgar Kline, Scott Quandt, Terry Kline, and Dennis Kline. Honorary casket bearers will be her God children: Rodney Gosch, Tricia Riemers, Darcy Dailey, Chad Gorham, Jena Dickinson, Darin Gloede, and Tanya Chapman. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Mila Crees Obituary
Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
KCCI.com
Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home
ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
ourquadcities.com
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack
You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Fire damages central Iowa assisted living facility
Firefighters on the scene said that the fire didn’t get out of hand thanks to the building being equipped with a sprinkler system. The roof and attic did catch fire but most of the damage was from the sprinklers and the fire department's water hoses.
KBOE Radio
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Iowa State Fair announces 2 more 2023 Grandstand acts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair's "Best Days Ever" just got a little better for music fans. The fair announced Wednesday that Tyler Hubbard and For King & Country will be joining this year's Grandstand setlist. For King & Country will take the stage Thursday, Aug....
ourquadcities.com
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
yourfortdodge.com
Local Musicians Play Bedside Concert for Humboldt Woman in Hospice Care
The call was made to local musician Jesse Wilson yesterday to see if he could help a Humboldt woman in Hospice care with a bucket list request. Within a couple hours Jesse had gotten ahold of his friend and fellow musician Scott Kirkhart and the two made the trip to Penny Poutre’s bedside for a special country music concert.
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’
If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer
Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
Stuart Police file charges in Burglary of Daycare
(Stuart) Stuart Police have filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittani Nicole Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Kendrick Reusswig, both of Des Moines, for their alleged involvement in a December 27th, 2022 burglary of a daycare facility in Stuart. On December 28th, Stuart Police were made aware of a burglary that had...
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Ames residents temporarily displaced due to fire
Editor’s note: This article was updated at 10:53 a.m. Thursday. Two residents safely evacuated a fire in a one-story rental home in Ames Wednesday afternoon, yet due to the damage, they will be temporarily displaced. Deputy Fire Chief Tom Hackett told the Daily the fire started due to heat...
