Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
KPLC TV
Louisiana deer hunter arrested for contest fraud
Grant Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Georgetown man has been arrested for several deer hunting violations and contest fraud in Grant Parish, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents cited Farrion Fletcher Jr., 35, on Jan. 3, for taking over the seasonal limit of deer,...
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
Chase Hartley Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Whether you are a child with no warm coat during the winter, a stray dog, or just a complete stranger in a time of need, consider yourself blessed if you cross paths with Chase Hartley. It was actually Chase's wife Jennifer who told us of his heroism and how grateful...
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two teenagers were arrested in Louisiana after they allegedly fled in a stolen box truck from the police; they were charged with various crimes including illegal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft. West Monroe, Louisiana – On January 10, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department reported that they are investigating a theft that occurred on December 22, 2022. According to police, the...
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
Louisiana Drug Agents Arrest Man With Load of Mushroom Chocolates
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars. On January 5th, 2022, K-9 Deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru vehicle on Interstate 49 for a traffic violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, later...
KSLA
Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Believe It or Not, You Can Now Catch Trout in Minden
You could fish Louisiana waters every day for the rest of your life and if your bucket list included the need to catch a rainbow trout, you'd pass without ever checking that one off. Trout just aren't native to the Bayou State. A person doesn't have to travel too far...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years
The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they've been in years.
KTBS
Drivers warned of fire in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Drivers traveling through Natchitoches Parish early Thursday were being urged to drive carefully as a fire burned nearby. About midnight, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, the Natchitoches Police Department, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 were on the scene of a grass/woods fire on the Eight Mile Loop and Interstate-49 near milepost #139.
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0