ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit

Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana deer hunter arrested for contest fraud

Grant Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Georgetown man has been arrested for several deer hunting violations and contest fraud in Grant Parish, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents cited Farrion Fletcher Jr., 35, on Jan. 3, for taking over the seasonal limit of deer,...
GRANT PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck

Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two teenagers were arrested in Louisiana after they allegedly fled in a stolen box truck from the police; they were charged with various crimes including illegal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KTBS

Drivers warned of fire in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Drivers traveling through Natchitoches Parish early Thursday were being urged to drive carefully as a fire burned nearby. About midnight, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, the Natchitoches Police Department, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 were on the scene of a grass/woods fire on the Eight Mile Loop and Interstate-49 near milepost #139.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy