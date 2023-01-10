ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Tavion Harden’s rim-rocking slam for Lansing Eastern

By Audrey Dahlgren
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMewD_0k9c6CqQ00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night at Don Johnson Fieldhouse, Lansing Eastern welcomed Williamston to town for a CAAC Red showdown, and Tavion Harden was showing off his hops.

His rim-rockin’ slam accounted for two of his team-high 21 points.

It’s a big reason why the Quakers are 3-0 in the conference and why we’re awarding him our Champion Play of the Week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams

It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson College Celebrates MLK Day

Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot won; $1 million …. Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by the 6 o'clock News Channel 8 Today News team. Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant. Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant. More...
JACKSON, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Matilda Ekh Coaches Show

More investments in infrastructure, housing coming …. More investments in infrastructure, housing coming to Lansing. Mid-Michigan MLK Commission receives generous donation. Mid-Michigan MLK Commission receives generous donation. Lansing native, veteran returns home after being …. Lansing native, veteran returns home after being detained in Russia. Jackson Initiative helps provide jobs...
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
WLNS

Goal setting using a S.M.A.R.T. strategy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is here for you with ways you can put some new healthy habits into your life for the new year. Registered dietitian Sarah Smith from Sparrow Hospital joined us live to explain goal setting through a strategy called S.M.A.R.T. Goal Setting:. · S.M.A.R.T....
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy