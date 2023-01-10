Tavion Harden’s rim-rocking slam for Lansing Eastern
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night at Don Johnson Fieldhouse, Lansing Eastern welcomed Williamston to town for a CAAC Red showdown, and Tavion Harden was showing off his hops.
His rim-rockin’ slam accounted for two of his team-high 21 points.
It's a big reason why the Quakers are 3-0 in the conference and why we're awarding him our Champion Play of the Week.

