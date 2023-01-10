Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Carmel Valley again under evacuation orders as river exceeds flood stage.
Some 17,350 Monterey County residents remain impacted by evacuation orders and warnings as a new cold front arrives Saturday, Jan. 14, bringing with it reminders of caution and continued orders to residents not to return home until evacuation orders have lifted. New evacuation orders were issued at 1pm on Jan....
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
As flooding persists in Monterey County, authorities have issued evacuation orders.
January 14, 5:29 p.m. There is a risk of flooding in southern Santa Clara County and northern San Benito County, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
montereycountyweekly.com
No Monterey Peninsula island for now; officials will keep flood precautions in place through the weekend.
While much of Monterey County has enjoyed a break in the rainy weather, vigilance is still encouraged for everyone when traveling this weekend. The Salinas River flooded onto smaller roads and farmlands overnight. Officials have referred to the event as “slow-moving” and will keep precautionary measures in place.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water
SKY7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.
montereycountyweekly.com
Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.
Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
KSBW.com
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
montereycountyweekly.com
Evacuation orders expand along Salinas River and San Lorenzo Creek for another day of rainfall.
Evacuation orders remained in effect overnight for communities along the Carmel River, Pajaro River, Big Sur River and Arroyo Seco River, with a warning in place for the length of the Salinas River. At about 7am Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, the warning on the Salinas River for locations at San...
montereycountyweekly.com
Hotels prepare for the possibility that the Monterey Peninsula will become an island due to flooding.
Up until Wednesday, hotels on the Monterey Peninsula were gearing up to greet visitors checking in for a three-day holiday weekend. Then the news landed in the late afternoon that the Salinas River may flood at every bridge that connects the Peninsula to the rest of the county, turning the region into one big island.
montereycountyweekly.com
Officials issue an urgent reminder to abide by evacuation orders, describe Monterey Peninsula at risk of becoming an 'island.'
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuation orders on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for communities located along the Salinas River near Monterey Bay—with Sheriff Tina Nieto warning that the Monterey Peninsula “may become an island” amid continuing storms that are expected to cause more flooding in the coming days.
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service has announced a Flash Flood Warning for South Monterey County. This will continue until at least 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. This is on top of the area's flood warnings already in place for the area. The river is expected to start flood beginning Wednesday morning. Monterey County added The post Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Some Monterey County residents warned not to consume water due to contamination
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Monterey County authorities released a notice Saturday warning some residents not to consume water in their area due to contamination from recent flooding. The Monterey County Health Department-Environmental Health Bureau said in a statement that residents of San Ardo should not drink the water, use it...
Evacuation warning for Oceano Lagoon, Arroyo Grande Levee extended due to flood risk
Area residents should be prepared to leave as additional storms hit SLO County, officials said.
Levee breaches cause additional flooding in Monterey County; New evacuations ordered
SALINAS -- Multiple private levees in south Monterey County were breached on Tuesday, causing additional flooding into the Salinas River and prompting evacuations, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office.The levees were privately owned and are not maintained by the county. The sheriff's office said it was responding to the incidents to ensure public safety and evacuation orders have been issued for the affected areas.Monterey County emergency informationEvacuation map: Search your address The county anticipates the effects of levee breaks to be felt downriver and that narrow areas of the river were expected to increase in velocity and are especially dangerous.Residents...
KSBW.com
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
Comments / 0