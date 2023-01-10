SALINAS -- Multiple private levees in south Monterey County were breached on Tuesday, causing additional flooding into the Salinas River and prompting evacuations, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office.The levees were privately owned and are not maintained by the county. The sheriff's office said it was responding to the incidents to ensure public safety and evacuation orders have been issued for the affected areas.Monterey County emergency informationEvacuation map: Search your address The county anticipates the effects of levee breaks to be felt downriver and that narrow areas of the river were expected to increase in velocity and are especially dangerous.Residents...

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO