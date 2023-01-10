ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.

Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Officials issue an urgent reminder to abide by evacuation orders, describe Monterey Peninsula at risk of becoming an 'island.'

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuation orders on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for communities located along the Salinas River near Monterey Bay—with Sheriff Tina Nieto warning that the Monterey Peninsula “may become an island” amid continuing storms that are expected to cause more flooding in the coming days.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service has announced a Flash Flood Warning for South Monterey County. This will continue until at least 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. This is on top of the area's flood warnings already in place for the area. The river is expected to start flood beginning Wednesday morning. Monterey County added The post Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as Salinas River floods appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Levee breaches cause additional flooding in Monterey County; New evacuations ordered

SALINAS -- Multiple private levees in south Monterey County were breached on Tuesday, causing additional flooding into the Salinas River and prompting evacuations, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office.The levees were privately owned and are not maintained by the county. The sheriff's office said it was responding to the incidents to ensure public safety and evacuation orders have been issued for the affected areas.Monterey County emergency informationEvacuation map: Search your address  The county anticipates the effects of levee breaks to be felt downriver and that narrow areas of the river were expected to increase in velocity and are especially dangerous.Residents...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy