Attleboro, MA

Man charged with murder, arson in Attleboro woman’s death

By Shaun Towne, Shiina LoSciuto
 5 days ago

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man accused of attacking and stealing from an 80-year-old woman in Attleboro has now been charged with killing her, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Adam Rollins, 42, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on murder and arson charges in the death of Judith Henriques . A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he continues to be held without bail.

Firefighters found Henriques dead after putting out a fire at a Division Street home in the early morning hours of Nov. 18.

Judith Henriques (family photo)

Rollins was arrested last week on a charge of burglary with assault. Prosecutors allege he attacked Henriques at the home and stole family heirlooms prior to the fire.

The cause of Henriques’ death has not been disclosed, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the DA’s office.

Several members of Henriques’ family were in court Tuesday. A man who was with them released a written statement to 12 News which said they’re “devastated by the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister.”

“The circumstances of her unexpected passing on or around the time of November 18, 2022, has been and continues to be difficult to comprehend and accept,” the family wrote.

The family also thanked those who worked on the investigation and everyone who’s supported them through this ordeal.

Rollins is due back in court on Feb. 9.

