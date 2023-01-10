DALLAS — The best place for a very Dallas conversation has to be the Dallas subreddit. Honestly, where else will you get an in-depth discussion on "Which Taco Bell in the Metroplex has the most gourmet menu?" Or this offering, also from this week: "Where is the fanciest Target in the metroplex?" Or (and we've all been here before) this: "ALLERGIES."

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO