Fort Worth, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Closing in on Kendal Briles to be Next Offensive Coordinator: Report

The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to lock up their next offensive coordinator and may have found him in Arkansas’ Kendal Briles. According to Frogs Today, Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator, and while no deal is finalized, Briles is “leaning towards” leaving the Razorbacks to take on the same position with the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade National Football Player of the Year

DENTON, Texas — Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Arnold was surprised with the award announcement by 11-time NFL Pro-Bowler and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The senior quarterback was selected for the award for his performance on the field, but also his work off the field.
DENTON, TX
MaxPreps

Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year

Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
WFAA

'Please send help' | Luka Doncic mural pops up in Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is having a legendary season, throwing out triple-doubles willy-nilly and cementing his name in the record books with the likes of Hall of Famers seemingly on a monthly basis (remember that first-ever 60-20-10 triple double in NBA history?). Mavs fans, however, have...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'We're here to win championships' | FC Dallas confident for 2023 season after return to MLS Cup playoffs

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas is coming into the 2023 MLS season after returning to the playoffs in 2022, finishing as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt and head coach Nico Estévez spoke with the media Friday at their season-opener press conference, just more than a month away from the first game against Minnesota United FC.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'They're a maniac': These are your top Dallas 'red flags'

DALLAS — The best place for a very Dallas conversation has to be the Dallas subreddit. Honestly, where else will you get an in-depth discussion on "Which Taco Bell in the Metroplex has the most gourmet menu?" Or this offering, also from this week: "Where is the fanciest Target in the metroplex?" Or (and we've all been here before) this: "ALLERGIES."
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

'Jiggle the can opener': Twitter had a day with the missing (and now safe) Dallas clouded leopard

DALLAS — A clouded leopard went missing at the Dallas Zoo on Friday. Thankfully, Nova was found safe and sound on the zoo property Friday evening. And while police are still investigating why the net on Nova's enclosure was cut open, we figured it might be fun - with Nova safe, of course - to comb through the puns, zingers and memes that flowed on social media Friday.
DALLAS, TX
