'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and HandgunSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
What do you think about the McDonald's fully automated restaurant?Amarie M.Fort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Reports Swirling Kendal Briles Top Candidate for TCU Opening
But do Horned Frogs really want that last name coaching anything in Fort Worth?
Report: LSU QB Transfer Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss, TCU
The Lafayette, La. native was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022.
Fisk University gymnastics team slays at its historic NCAA competition debut, with three North Texans on the roster.
DALLAS — Fisk University's gymnastics team went viral on social media this week after video and images were shared from the team's debut meet in Las Vegas. The team made history as the first HBCU to compete at an NCAA gymnastics competition ever. Last fall, the Nashville HBCU became the first to have a women's gymnastics team at all.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Closing in on Kendal Briles to be Next Offensive Coordinator: Report
The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to lock up their next offensive coordinator and may have found him in Arkansas’ Kendal Briles. According to Frogs Today, Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator, and while no deal is finalized, Briles is “leaning towards” leaving the Razorbacks to take on the same position with the Horned Frogs.
WFAA
Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade National Football Player of the Year
DENTON, Texas — Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Arnold was surprised with the award announcement by 11-time NFL Pro-Bowler and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The senior quarterback was selected for the award for his performance on the field, but also his work off the field.
MaxPreps
Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year
Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
'Please send help' | Luka Doncic mural pops up in Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is having a legendary season, throwing out triple-doubles willy-nilly and cementing his name in the record books with the likes of Hall of Famers seemingly on a monthly basis (remember that first-ever 60-20-10 triple double in NBA history?). Mavs fans, however, have...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
'We're here to win championships' | FC Dallas confident for 2023 season after return to MLS Cup playoffs
FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas is coming into the 2023 MLS season after returning to the playoffs in 2022, finishing as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt and head coach Nico Estévez spoke with the media Friday at their season-opener press conference, just more than a month away from the first game against Minnesota United FC.
'They're a maniac': These are your top Dallas 'red flags'
DALLAS — The best place for a very Dallas conversation has to be the Dallas subreddit. Honestly, where else will you get an in-depth discussion on "Which Taco Bell in the Metroplex has the most gourmet menu?" Or this offering, also from this week: "Where is the fanciest Target in the metroplex?" Or (and we've all been here before) this: "ALLERGIES."
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
'Jiggle the can opener': Twitter had a day with the missing (and now safe) Dallas clouded leopard
DALLAS — A clouded leopard went missing at the Dallas Zoo on Friday. Thankfully, Nova was found safe and sound on the zoo property Friday evening. And while police are still investigating why the net on Nova's enclosure was cut open, we figured it might be fun - with Nova safe, of course - to comb through the puns, zingers and memes that flowed on social media Friday.
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
Popular Dallas business continues to close locations
Could this be the end for Tuesday Morning? Fans of the popular chain of stores certainly hope not. Tuesday Morning is a household merchandise discount store popular with shoppers looking for prices below department stores.
WFAA
