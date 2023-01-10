ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Greg Sankey issues statement on tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement regarding the shocking deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a player and staff member for Georgia football. Willock and LeCroy were in a car accident with two others, who survived the wreck but sustained injuries. “We join the University of Georgia community...
Kirby Smart addresses leaked pregame speech that has gone viral

Kirby Smart is one of the most intense coaches in college football. The Georgia head coach’s passion for the game is palpable. One of his intense pregame speeches got leaked and it was assumed it was prior to the national championship beatdown vs. TCU. However, Smart revealed it was...
Kirby Smart calls the Dawgs during Georgia's championship parade

Kirby Smart is having the time of his life in the span of a week. On Monday, his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dominated the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP National Championship, 65-7. On Saturday, Smart was riding in the championship parade in Athens as he was seen celebrating and hyping up the large crowd.
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
Georgia sees veteran defender enter NCAA transfer portal

Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, as Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon. The former 4-star recruit has yet to find a place within the starting lineup but did serve as an emotional figure for the Bulldogs as they worked their way to a national championship. With his departure, he becomes the 8th Georgia player to depart from the team coming off of a second consecutive title game win.
