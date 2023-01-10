Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett reflects on championship run, calls out Georgia fans: 'Screw it, we got 2 rings'
Stetson Bennett was front and center on Saturday at Georgia’s national championship celebration event, and had a chance to reflect on his storied career at Georgia. “I keep trying to tell people I just did what I thought was right every day,” he said. “If you think you should do that, I think everybody should do it.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia, Alabama among 7 teams ranked in every AP Poll during 2022 season
Two SEC programs are in elite company, joining 5 other teams as the only teams to be ranked in every AP Poll during the 2022 season. Georgia and Alabama were the only 2 SEC programs to be ranked in every single AP Poll this season, showing the 2 teams’ dominance all year long.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg Sankey issues statement on tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement regarding the shocking deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a player and staff member for Georgia football. Willock and LeCroy were in a car accident with two others, who survived the wreck but sustained injuries. “We join the University of Georgia community...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart addresses leaked pregame speech that has gone viral
Kirby Smart is one of the most intense coaches in college football. The Georgia head coach’s passion for the game is palpable. One of his intense pregame speeches got leaked and it was assumed it was prior to the national championship beatdown vs. TCU. However, Smart revealed it was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart calls the Dawgs during Georgia's championship parade
Kirby Smart is having the time of his life in the span of a week. On Monday, his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dominated the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP National Championship, 65-7. On Saturday, Smart was riding in the championship parade in Athens as he was seen celebrating and hyping up the large crowd.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Athletic Association issues statement on deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
Georgia is mourning the loss of OL Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday morning after they were killed in a single-car accident. Willock had played in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 and made 2 starts at right guard. He was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2020 recruiting class. Willock was 20 years old. LeCroy was 24.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia defender, who played in 14 games this past season, reportedly enters transfer portal
Trezmen Marshall is the latest Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. Marshall, an inside linebacker, is the 6th Bulldog to reportedly make plans for a change of scenery, Dawgs247 reported. He’s played in 42 games for Georgia the last 4 seasons. He has 2 years of eligibility remaining.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Richt shares how he reacted to College Football Hall of Fame announcement
Former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame recently and shared his reaction to being honored as one of the sport’s most prominent figures. “We hugged and cried and laughed and had a great moment when it happened,”...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deyon 'Smoke' Bouie, former Texas A&M DB, reportedly transfers to SEC team
Deyon ‘Smoke’ Bouie appears headed home to the Peach State. Bouie, a sought-after 2022 recruit, is reportedly transferring to Georgia after a season at Texas A&M. The news comes from Jeremy Johnson of On3. Out of Bainbridge (Georgia), Bouie was rated the No. 7 safety and No. 68...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sees veteran defender enter NCAA transfer portal
Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, as Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon. The former 4-star recruit has yet to find a place within the starting lineup but did serve as an emotional figure for the Bulldogs as they worked their way to a national championship. With his departure, he becomes the 8th Georgia player to depart from the team coming off of a second consecutive title game win.
Comments / 0