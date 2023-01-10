ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMZU

Carrollton police seek Hit and Run suspect

CARROLLTON, Mo.- Carrollton police were involved in a hit and run incident during an arrest Thursday evening. According to the Carroll County Missouri Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Dollar Store parking lot in Carrollton, when a Carroll County Deputy and Carrollton police officer attempted to arrest a Missouri Parole violator. The suspect, Michael J. Stoddard turned violent, resisted arrest, and struggled with the deputy. Stoddard proceeded to run to his car, hit and run over the deputy, in reverse. Stoddard fled the scene in a gray, four door sedan northbound on 65 Highway at a high rate of speed.
KCTV 5

Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
kjluradio.com

One person arrested, another still sought, for gunshots in Marshall

One person is arrested following numerous reports of shots fired in Marshall. The Marshall Police Department says it was contacted Friday night by Saline County dispatchers who said they were receiving reports of multiple gunshots fired on the city’s east side. Dispatchers were able to provide police with a vehicle description of the shooter.
kmmo.com

MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS ON SHOTS FIRED ON FRIDAY JANUARY 13

The Marshall Police Department (MPD) received information from Saline County E-911 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, that numerous citizens had reported multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Arrow Street and South Lincoln Avenue. MPD Officers and a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the...
kmmo.com

UPDATE RUNAWAY JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED

UPDATE According to a post from the city of Knob Noster Aspen Cullison has been found safe. Cullison was last seen at Knob Noster Middle School located at 211 East Wimer Street around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023. Cullison is reported to be 5 foot 6 inches tall and weigh 150 pounds. She has black or brown hair and blue eyes. Cullison was last reported to be seen wearing a black jacket, Halloween sweatpants and carrying a butterfly backpack.
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
KOLR10 News

Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
northeastnews.net

Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash

Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 13, 2023

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to Highway Y and Schenk Road in Pettis County for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicles were blocking the highway. Upon arrival, Deputies located two vehicles abandoned and unoccupied, blocking the westbound lane and partially blocking the eastbound lane of Highway Y. Both vehicles were damaged. An accident report was taken, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
kmmo.com

ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY AFTER INCIDENT IN BLACKBURN

A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
