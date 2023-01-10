CARROLLTON, Mo.- Carrollton police were involved in a hit and run incident during an arrest Thursday evening. According to the Carroll County Missouri Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Dollar Store parking lot in Carrollton, when a Carroll County Deputy and Carrollton police officer attempted to arrest a Missouri Parole violator. The suspect, Michael J. Stoddard turned violent, resisted arrest, and struggled with the deputy. Stoddard proceeded to run to his car, hit and run over the deputy, in reverse. Stoddard fled the scene in a gray, four door sedan northbound on 65 Highway at a high rate of speed.

CARROLLTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO