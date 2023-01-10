Read full article on original website
KMZU
Carrollton police seek Hit and Run suspect
CARROLLTON, Mo.- Carrollton police were involved in a hit and run incident during an arrest Thursday evening. According to the Carroll County Missouri Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Dollar Store parking lot in Carrollton, when a Carroll County Deputy and Carrollton police officer attempted to arrest a Missouri Parole violator. The suspect, Michael J. Stoddard turned violent, resisted arrest, and struggled with the deputy. Stoddard proceeded to run to his car, hit and run over the deputy, in reverse. Stoddard fled the scene in a gray, four door sedan northbound on 65 Highway at a high rate of speed.
KCTV 5
Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
Clay County man charged for fleeing traffic stop with 5-year-old child inside car
A Lawson, Missouri man is accused of child endangerment after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing his vehicle with an unsecured child inside.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested, another still sought, for gunshots in Marshall
One person is arrested following numerous reports of shots fired in Marshall. The Marshall Police Department says it was contacted Friday night by Saline County dispatchers who said they were receiving reports of multiple gunshots fired on the city’s east side. Dispatchers were able to provide police with a vehicle description of the shooter.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS ON SHOTS FIRED ON FRIDAY JANUARY 13
The Marshall Police Department (MPD) received information from Saline County E-911 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, that numerous citizens had reported multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Arrow Street and South Lincoln Avenue. MPD Officers and a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the...
kmmo.com
UPDATE RUNAWAY JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE According to a post from the city of Knob Noster Aspen Cullison has been found safe. Cullison was last seen at Knob Noster Middle School located at 211 East Wimer Street around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023. Cullison is reported to be 5 foot 6 inches tall and weigh 150 pounds. She has black or brown hair and blue eyes. Cullison was last reported to be seen wearing a black jacket, Halloween sweatpants and carrying a butterfly backpack.
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
YAHOO!
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge of Jefferson and Falon Carew...
northeastnews.net
Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash
Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Law Enforcement Needs Your Help in Locating a Witness in a Rape, Kidnapping Case
The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad have identified 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in the Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping investigation involving Timothy Haslett, Jr., at 301 Old Orchard Avenue. Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, Missouri. They have...
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to Highway Y and Schenk Road in Pettis County for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicles were blocking the highway. Upon arrival, Deputies located two vehicles abandoned and unoccupied, blocking the westbound lane and partially blocking the eastbound lane of Highway Y. Both vehicles were damaged. An accident report was taken, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
kmmo.com
ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY AFTER INCIDENT IN BLACKBURN
A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
1 person killed, 2 others in stable condition in overnight KCMO shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police say three people were shot overnight. One person died and two others are in stable condition.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 2 critical in connected shooting scenes in east side KCMO neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and two critical early Thursday morning in a Kansas City east side neighborhood. Officers responded just before 2:15 a.m. to a call of a shooting on Lewis Avenue just south of Independence...
Judge denies owner’s request to return dogs to junk-filled Cass County property
A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder Thursday that he can't have his 29 dogs back on his property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
