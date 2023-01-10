Binance Futures will launch FETUSDT perpetual contracts on January 17, 2023, with leverage of up to 20X. However, as market risks change, Binance may adjust contract specifications, including maximum leverage and initial margin, according to reports. It is also possible to trade FETUSDT Perpetual Contracts across multiple margin assets through Multi-Asset Mode. For instance, BUSD can be used as a margin when trading FETUSDT Perpetual Contracts.

9 HOURS AGO