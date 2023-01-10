Read full article on original website
Bitcoin worth $120M withdrawn from exchanges on Jan. 10
Around $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC ) was withdrawn from crypto exchanges on Jan. 10, according to Glassnode’s data. Roughly $50 million of the withdrawals came from Binance, while $30 million was pulled from Coinbase. The above chart shows that there have been more BTC outflows than inflows...
Crypto.com to slash workforce by 20%
Crypto exchange platform Crypto.com has moved to lay off about 20% of its global workforce. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said in a Jan. 13 post that the exchange made the difficult decision to slash its workforce to weather the challenges of the current bear market. Crypto.com reportedly grew its workforce...
Justin Sun says he may spend $1 billion on DCG assets
Justin Sun could spend $1 billion of his funds to buy assets belonging to Digital Currency Group, according to a report from Reuters on Jan. 13. Sun told the media company that he could spend that amount to buy a portion of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
FTX recovery possible if sold as a going concern according to SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed that he still believes there is a future for FTX in a tweet reply to Twitter user WassieLawyer. “I think that [customers] being made substantially whole is a real possibility.”. SBF was agreeing with the twitter user who said “a sale of the FTX exchange as a...
DCG scrambling to raise funds to cover Genesis’ $3B debt burden
Embattled crypto lender Genesis owes over $3 billion to its creditors, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 12, citing sources familiar with the matter. The lender owes $900 million to users of Gemini’s Earn program, over $303 million to Dutch exchange Bitvavo, as well as money to users of crypto savings firm Donut.
Binance registers in Sweden alongside other expansion and hiring efforts
Binance has been granted permission to operate in Sweden, according to an announcement published by the cryptocurrency exchange on Jan. 11. Today’s announcement indicates that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has registered Binance Nordics AB as a financial institution. This development means that Swedish users can fully use...
Research: Gemini, GUSD start losing followers as metrics hit all time lows
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that the U.S.-based crypto exchange Gemini and its stablecoin Gemini Dollar (GUSD) are starting to lose followers and the community’s trust as metrics fall to all-time lows. GUSD holders and exchange volumes. The number of active addresses that hold GUSD has slumped back...
FTX shareholder filing reveals New England Patriots owner, Coinbase, others invested in firm
Failed crypto exchange FTX disclosed the names of various shareholders and investors in a recent bankruptcy court filing dated Jan. 9. FTX carried out four rounds of fundraising between July 2021 and January 2022, labeled Series B, Series B-1, Series C, and Series A. Those fundraising rounds were largely led...
Stablecoin reserves in centralized exchanges continue to fall after FTX collapse
Gradually, alongside the cryptocurrency industry, stablecoins are growing in strength and popularity. Their growth results from the stability they offer against cryptocurrency volatility. At the moment, USDT remains the largest stablecoin by market cap, as USDC, Binance USD, and DAI make up the top 4. Prominent stablecoins after FTX collapse.
Flare token dumps 10% after Ripple CTO advises to sell
Ripple CTO David Schwartz advised the XRP community on Jan. 12 to sell their airdropped Flare (FLR) tokens because holding the asset has no added incentive. Following the tweet, the FLR token dumped roughly 10% to $0.04367 as of press time. Ripple CTO says Flare leveraged the XRP community. Schwartz...
Bitcoin approaches $19,000 price mark
The value of Bitcoin (BTC) is now close to $19,000. The asset was worth $18,975 at 9:00 p.m. UTC on Jan. 12. That price represents a gain of 8.05% in one day, as the asset was priced close to $17,561 just 24 hours ago. Bitcoin’s sudden gains may be due...
Bitcoin holds steady as Consumer Price Index data comes in as expected
The release of December 2022’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation at 6.5% year-on-year (YoY). This came in the same as estimated. Bitcoin initially dropped 1.4% on the news before recovering. As of press time, it was trading at $18,152. Analysis of Month-over-Month (MoM) inflation showed, since October...
Grayscale says recent events will not affect GBTC conversion case against SEC
Grayscale’s chief legal officer Craig Salm said on Jan. 12 that he does not expect the recent spate of events in the crypto space to impact its case against the SEC. Recent crypto events won’t impact Grayscale’s case. According to him, the lawsuit is about “determinations on...
Staked Ethereum surpasses 16M, over 70% stakers at a loss
The amount of staked Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 18% to over 16 million since the network completed its transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network last year, according to CryptoSlate data. The 16 million staked ETH equates to roughly 13.28% of ETH’s total supply — worth $22.42 billion — 500,213...
Binance Futures to launch FETUSDT perpetual contracts as AI cryptocurrencies surge
Binance Futures will launch FETUSDT perpetual contracts on January 17, 2023, with leverage of up to 20X. However, as market risks change, Binance may adjust contract specifications, including maximum leverage and initial margin, according to reports. It is also possible to trade FETUSDT Perpetual Contracts across multiple margin assets through Multi-Asset Mode. For instance, BUSD can be used as a margin when trading FETUSDT Perpetual Contracts.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: AI narrative holds firm as SingularityNet leads top gainers
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $5.61 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $857.72 billion — up 0.7% from $852.11 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 1% to $335.83 billion from $332.23 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% to $163.4 billion from $162.6 billion over the reporting period.
Bitvavo rejects DCG’s 70% repayment proposal
Crypto exchange Bitvavo rejected Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) proposal to repay 70% of its debt because the embattled firm has sufficient funds to make full repayment, according to a Jan. 10 statement. Bitvavo maintained that it was confident that a solution could be found to satisfy all the concerned...
Thailand SEC to probe Zipmex over unregistered earn products
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand is investigating Zipmex to ascertain if its earn products breached regulatory rules. According to a Bloomberg News report, Thailand’s SEC sent a letter to Zipmex on Dec. 28 stating that the ZipUp and ZipUP+ products were in violation of the digital-asset business rules.
Samsung Asset Management to list Bitcoin ETF on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by Jan. 13, according to local media reports. On Oct. 31, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced plans to allow ETF providers to list futures contracts...
WazirX publishes proof of reserves of assets worth $285M
Indian-based crypto exchange WazirX has published its Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) report, which shows it holds about $285 million worth of crypto assets. In the wake of the FTX collapse, several crypto exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and OKX have moved to increase their transparency by publishing their proof-of-reserve reports. In the same...
