ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa to allocate $5 million in federal funding for refugees

By Mary Stroka / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehGcc_0k9c4xxd00

(The Center Square) – Iowa ethnic, community or faith-based organizations that support refugees’ economic self-sufficiency and community integration may qualify for a portion of $5 million in federal funding.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced last week a request for proposal for wraparound services to help refugees in Iowa settle and economically succeed in their new communities. Eligible services include community integration, English proficiency, digital literacy, banking and financial planning, health and wellness, the department said in a news release.

Support must align with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement’s goals to increase racial equity, support underserved communities, collaborate with ethnic communities in service models and deliver programming that fully addresses refugees’ needs.

The most a single bidder can receive for the initial two-year contract term is $325,000, with up to four one-year extensions, the RFP said . The bidder can receive $125,000 at most per state fiscal year for refugee community services projects. The bidder can receive no more than $75,000 for the initial two-year contract term for startup funding. Funding amounts will vary based on need and predicted program enrollment, the department said.

Entities with 25 or fewer employees may qualify for startup funding. These bidders will help full-time employees gain leadership, fundraising, grant writing and reporting skills.They will develop partnerships that help deliver services to refugees, hold one fundraising event per year and submit two grant applications per year. They will deliver community presentations and participate in community events quarterly.

After the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the department in January 2022 began restructuring its Bureau of Refugee Services to better help refugees and community partners, the department said. Community partners and resettlement agencies have provided most of the initial support, and they’ve faced challenges because of the pace and volume of the arrival of Afghan refugees.

Iowa’s other efforts to support refugees include Iowa Workforce Development’s work with resettlement agencies’ clients and enrollees in Iowa’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, employment and training program, which is called PROMISE JOBS .

Iowa contracted with the University of Iowa College of Law, in partnership with Drake University Law School and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice, to support Afghan refugees’ paperwork and applications needs through legal clinics so they can more easily find jobs. It partnered with T-Mobile to give refugees hotspots for internet access to help them apply for services, find and identify resources, pay bills, learn English and complete schoolwork. The state has distributed more than $3 million in rental assistance to refugees.

“While there were challenges with the speed and volume of the arrival of Afghan refugees, the work we’re doing to ensure Iowa continues its long-standing track record of being a welcoming and supportive state for refugees is exciting,” Iowa Chief of Strategic Operations Matt Highland said in the release. “There is still a lot of work to do, but all of these efforts are laying a solid foundation to support refugees who’ve recently arrived in Iowa, and those to come in the future.”

Comments / 35

Dennis Wildman
4d ago

why is everyone bending for all these illegal s ,spending our tax dollars for no good reason , they came here on thie r own let them work it out on thie r own

Reply(1)
10
Susan
4d ago

They should be ashamed of themselves, help your on people not illegals who broke our laws

Reply(1)
19
Janet Rominger
4d ago

refuges are living better than I do. and it was all given to them.

Reply
10
Related
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
ILLINOIS STATE
KTVL

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor

(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
ARKANSAS STATE
Blogging Big Blue

What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?

The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy