Brazil must 'combat terrorism,' top court justice says after capital riots

 5 days ago
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said on Tuesday the country must firmly combat “terrorism” and “anti-democratic people attempting a coup” after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brasilia earlier this week.

“Democracy will prevail and Brazilian institutions will not bend,” said Moraes, who leads a probe into anti-democratic protests that has already yielded several arrests.

Related
Reuters

Israel's Netanyahu defends plan to rein in judiciary

JERUSALEM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu defended on Friday a proposed shakeup of the judiciary but also indicated changes could be made to draft legislation that critics say would damage democracy and the independence of courts.
Reuters

UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government will on Monday announce new proposals to clamp down on protests, broadening the range of situations in which police are able to act to prevent serious disruption.
Reuters

White House says it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling and there are no discussions underway about eliminating it. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Congress must act to increase the debt ceiling after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19.
