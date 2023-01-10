Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 10

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

This report was sent to subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here .

Upgrades:

> Ageas SA/NV (AGESY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg

> AT&T (T) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $22

> Bank of America (BAC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $38.44

> Bio-Techne (TECH) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $90

> Bloom Energy (BE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $35

> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $27

> Casella Waste (CWST) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $95

> Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $76.36

> Confluent (CFLT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $24

> Covenant Logistics (CVLG) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> DoubleVerify (DV) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $29

> Exxon Mobil (XOM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $140

> FMC Corp (FMC) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $145

> Goldman Sachs (GS) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Odeon; tgt $370.14

> KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $20.36

> Keysight (KEYS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $202

> M&T Bank (MTB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $171.76

> Morgan Stanley (MS) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Odeon; tgt $88.75

> Nabors Industries (NBR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $200

> NIKE (NKE) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $136

> NXP Semi (NXPI) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $167

> ONEOK (OKE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $75

> PNC (PNC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $176.27

> ProPetro (PUMP) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $14

> Royal Caribbean (RCL) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $50

> Ryder System (R) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $100

> Stem (STEM) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $15

> Swatch (SWGAY) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Tata Motors (TTM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Travelers (TRV) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $220

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $55

> Wells Fargo (WFC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $51.79

Downgrades:

> Air Products (APD) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $335

> Altice USA (ATUS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $5

> AZEK (AZEK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $23

> Boeing (BA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $220

> Box (BOX) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $24

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $93

> Canadian Nat'l Rail (CNI) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $100

> Chemours (CC) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $33

> Dynatrace (DT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $39

> EOG Resources (EOG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $160

> Ericsson (ERIC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Essilor International (ESLOY) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Euronav (EURN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

> GoDaddy (GDDY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $80

> Hartford Financial (HIG) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $85

> Hess (HES) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $164

> Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $18

> Invesco (IVZ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $20

> Kimco Realty (KIM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $21

> Klépierre SA (KLPEF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Marathon Oil (MRO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt $32

> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $133

> Mercer Intl (MERC) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC; tgt $13

> NetApp (NTAP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $71

> NN Group (NNGPF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $11.50

> Olin (OLN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $50

> ON Semiconductor (ON) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> PACCAR (PCAR) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $89

> Palomar Holdings (PLMR) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $52

> Phillips 66 (PSX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $121

> PNC (PNC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $176

> PPG Industries (PPG) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $129

> Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $14

> Rayonier Adv. Materials (RYAM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $8

> RBC Bearings (RBC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $220

> Regions Fincl (RF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $24

> Republic Services (RSG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> SITE Centers (SITC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $13

> Southwestern Energy (SWN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $9

> St James's Place PLC (STJPF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Suncor Energy (SU) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

> Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $32

> US Cellular (USM) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $20

> Valeo SA (VLEEY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Waste Mgmt (WM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $165

> ZoomInfo (ZI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $28

Others:

> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> AT&T (T) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> Devon Energy (DVN) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $82

> Diamondback Energy (FANG) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $195

> DISH Network (DISH) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $14

> Earthstone Energy (ESTE) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $19

> easyJet (ESYJY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> EQT Corp. (EQT) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $64

> Equinix (EQIX) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Fulton Fincl (FULT) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $19.50

> Gulfport Energy (GPOR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $92

> Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $32

> Matador Resources (MTDR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $70

> Murphy Oil (MUR) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $51

> Occidental Petro (OXY) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $82

> Ovintiv (OVV) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $68

> PBF Energy (PBF) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $50

> PDC Energy (PDCE) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $97

> Permian Resources (PR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $13

> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $294

> Porsche (POAHY) resumed with a Buy at Goldman

> Range Resources (RRC) assumed with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $32

> Ryanair Hldgs (RYAAY) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> SM Energy (SM) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $51

> Tempur Sealy Int'l (TPX) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush; tgt raised to $45

> Valero Energy (VLO) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $157

> Virgin Galactic (SPCE) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $4

> Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) added to US1 List at BofA Securities

> Watsco (WSO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $280

