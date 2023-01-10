ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 10

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
 5 days ago

Upgrades:

> Ageas SA/NV (AGESY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg

> AT&T (T) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $22

> Bank of America (BAC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $38.44

> Bio-Techne (TECH) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $90

> Bloom Energy (BE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $35

> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $27

> Casella Waste (CWST) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $95

> Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $76.36

> Confluent (CFLT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $24

> Covenant Logistics (CVLG) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> DoubleVerify (DV) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $29

> Exxon Mobil (XOM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $140

> FMC Corp (FMC) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $145

> Goldman Sachs (GS) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Odeon; tgt $370.14

> KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $20.36

> Keysight (KEYS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $202

> M&T Bank (MTB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $171.76

> Morgan Stanley (MS) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Odeon; tgt $88.75

> Nabors Industries (NBR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $200

> NIKE (NKE) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $136

> NXP Semi (NXPI) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $167

> ONEOK (OKE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $75

> PNC (PNC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $176.27

> ProPetro (PUMP) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $14

> Royal Caribbean (RCL) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $50

> Ryder System (R) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $100

> Stem (STEM) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $15

> Swatch (SWGAY) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Tata Motors (TTM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Travelers (TRV) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $220

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $55

> Wells Fargo (WFC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Odeon; tgt $51.79

Downgrades:

> Air Products (APD) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $335

> Altice USA (ATUS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $5

> AZEK (AZEK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $23

> Boeing (BA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $220

> Box (BOX) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $24

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $93

> Canadian Nat'l Rail (CNI) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $100

> Chemours (CC) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $33

> Dynatrace (DT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $39

> EOG Resources (EOG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $160

> Ericsson (ERIC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Essilor International (ESLOY) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Euronav (EURN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

> GoDaddy (GDDY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $80

> Hartford Financial (HIG) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $85

> Hess (HES) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $164

> Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $18

> Invesco (IVZ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $20

> Kimco Realty (KIM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $21

> Klépierre SA (KLPEF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Marathon Oil (MRO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt $32

> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $133

> Mercer Intl (MERC) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC; tgt $13

> NetApp (NTAP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $71

> NN Group (NNGPF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $11.50

> Olin (OLN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $50

> ON Semiconductor (ON) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> PACCAR (PCAR) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $89

> Palomar Holdings (PLMR) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $52

> Phillips 66 (PSX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $121

> PNC (PNC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $176

> PPG Industries (PPG) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $129

> Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $14

> Rayonier Adv. Materials (RYAM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $8

> RBC Bearings (RBC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $220

> Regions Fincl (RF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $24

> Republic Services (RSG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> SITE Centers (SITC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $13

> Southwestern Energy (SWN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $9

> St James's Place PLC (STJPF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Suncor Energy (SU) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

> Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $32

> US Cellular (USM) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $20

> Valeo SA (VLEEY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Waste Mgmt (WM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $165

> ZoomInfo (ZI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $28

Others:

> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> AT&T (T) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> Devon Energy (DVN) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $82

> Diamondback Energy (FANG) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $195

> DISH Network (DISH) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $14

> Earthstone Energy (ESTE) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $19

> easyJet (ESYJY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> EQT Corp. (EQT) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $64

> Equinix (EQIX) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Fulton Fincl (FULT) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $19.50

> Gulfport Energy (GPOR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $92

> Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $32

> Matador Resources (MTDR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $70

> Murphy Oil (MUR) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $51

> Occidental Petro (OXY) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $82

> Ovintiv (OVV) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $68

> PBF Energy (PBF) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $50

> PDC Energy (PDCE) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $97

> Permian Resources (PR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $13

> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $294

> Porsche (POAHY) resumed with a Buy at Goldman

> Range Resources (RRC) assumed with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $32

> Ryanair Hldgs (RYAAY) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> SM Energy (SM) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $51

> Tempur Sealy Int'l (TPX) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush; tgt raised to $45

> Valero Energy (VLO) assumed with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $157

> Virgin Galactic (SPCE) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $4

> Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) added to US1 List at BofA Securities

> Watsco (WSO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $280

Related
Investopedia

Fourth-Quarter Revenue Likely Sank at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's overall revenue likely fell 14% in the fourth quarter, shrinking profits considerably. Downturns in asset/wealth management and investment banking, accounting for the majority of Morgan Stanley's business, continued during the quarter. Prospects for more M&A deals may improve in 2023. Revenue and profits at banking giant Morgan Stanley...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
NASDAQ

3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marathon Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
msn.com

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing December Stocks?

Last month was another tough one for the stock market ... even the blue chips. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) lost a little more than 4% of its value in December, bringing a budding rebound effort to a screeching halt. It remains to be seen if the rally since then has legs.
New York Post

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon expects mild recession after posting $11B profit

JPMorgan Chase, the biggest lender in the US, said Friday it set aside $1.4 billion in anticipation of a mild recession, even as it beat forecasts for quarterly profit on the back of a strong performance at its trading unit. Shares in JPMorgan rose 1.5% as it kicked off quarterly earnings for corporate America that are expected to fall for the first time since the third quarter of 2020. JPMorgan’s profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $11 billion, or $3.57 per share, compared with $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share a year earlier. UBS analysts said in a note...
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
CNBC

Take profits on Starbucks after its huge run, and check out these 3 other stocks

In Friday's "Morning Meeting," we dug into our inbox and found an excellent question raised by a member of the Investing Club. Starbucks – like Halliburton – has had a nice run lately. The Club trimmed some Halliburton on Thursday. Why not trim Starbucks too? I have a double-digit percent gain on shares accumulated over the past five months. It seems like I should take some off the table. I would appreciate your perspective on what I see as a similar situation, but two different stocks.
Benzinga

S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Cools: What's Next For The Market?

In the week ahead, investors will see earnings from United Airlines, Netflix and more. Wall Street analysts lowered S&P 500 earnings estimates for the fourth quarter by 6.5% since September, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 is making a strong start to 2023 as yet another key indicator suggests inflation...
