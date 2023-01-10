ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney CEO Bob Iger tells staff to return to the office 4 days a week, saying 'nothing can replace' in-person work

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373LIA_0k9c4ixy00
Disney has told staff to return to its offices four days a week.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

  • Disney staff have been told to return to the office four days a week from March.
  • CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in late 2022, announced the policy in a memo to staff.
  • The change would benefit Disney's "creativity, culture, and our employees' careers," he said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has told staff to return to its offices four days a week.

From the start of March, staff working "in a hybrid fashion" will need to work at Disney's offices most days, likely from Monday to Thursday, CEO Bob Iger told workers on Monday in a memo obtained by Insider.

"It is my belief that working together more in-person will benefit the company's creativity, culture, and our employees' careers," Iger told staff.

"In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors," he added.

For roughly the past year, most Disney staff have been required to visit the office three days a week, The New York Times reported.

Disney is following in the footsteps of other companies who have told staff to return to the office as coronavirus cases largely decline . Many bosses have highlighted the importance of in-person work for communication and collaboration.

Goldman Sachs, however, found that productivity jumped during the pandemic when many people were required to work from home. Benefits include saving time commuting and not attending non-essential meetings . Employees can also work more flexibly, allowing time for childcare and other caring commitments.

The pandemic has triggered a huge shift in attitudes to work and some companies have said that their staff can work from home forever .

A working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that more than half of survey respondents expressed a willingness to accept a "sizable" pay cut – of 5% of more – for the option to work from home part of the week.

Iger returned as CEO of Disney in November in a surprise move, replacing Bob Chapek who had been at the helm for close to three years and had to lead the company throughout the pandemic, including lockdown-mandated park closures, huge strains on the movie industry, and the necessity to work from home.

Before Chapek was appointed, Iger had served as CEO for around 15 years. Many Disney staff and analysts celebrated his return after a tumultuous few months at the company including a $1.5 billion quarterly loss in its streaming business, backlash over price increases at its theme parks , and a staff walkout and intense public criticism over Chapek's response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules

Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams

Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs

Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Business Insider

Business Insider

822K+
Followers
48K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy