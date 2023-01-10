Read full article on original website
healthcaredive.com
Key trends for payers and providers in 2023
Providers will be forced to navigate a challenging year as they try to rein in expense growth fueled by pandemic-driven labor shortages. This year’s outlook for a large chunk of the healthcare sector remains negative as inflation and pricier labor create difficult operating conditions for nonprofit providers, Moody’s Investor Service said.
CVS Health is on a shopping spree
CVS Health is exploring a takeover of Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a Medicare-focused operator of a network of value-based primary care centers, per Bloomberg. A deal could be valued north of $10 billion, including assumed debt. Why it matters: This news topped off a very busy Monday for America's largest...
Mark Cuban's Plans Pose Major Threat to CVS and Walgreens
Mark Cuban wants to start 2023 riding the momentum he's developed as the chief disruptor of the pharmaceutical industry. In one year the 64-year-old tech entrepreneur has managed to do what Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon could not do by uniting their names, their influence and the power of their respective companies: sharply reduce the prices of pharmaceuticals in the U.S.
beckerspayer.com
CVS 'disappointed' in Medicare Advantage enrollment, plans to increase star rating
CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the company was "disappointed" in its Medicare Advantage open enrollment numbers. In a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Ms. Lynch said the company, which owns insurer Aetna, grew Medicare Advantage enrollment by the "low to mid single digit percentage range."
Why some employers are offering their largest raises in decades
Employers are, on average, offering their highest raises in decades as they look to hold on to employees who might otherwise switch companies or jobs for a salary boost. Wall Street Journal reporter Gabriel Rubin joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down how salaries compare for workers who are staying put versus those who are jumping ship.
More Employers Demanding Employees Return to the Office
Employers are losing their patience with empty desks in the office. The post More Employers Demanding Employees Return to the Office appeared first on The Washington Informer.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Starbucks wants corporate staff to return to the office
Starbucks on Wednesday told its corporate employees they need to come into the office three days a week starting Jan. 30, a policy change designed to show more solidarity with in-store workers who do not have that privilege. Interim CEO Howard Schultz shared the policy change in a letter on...
US News and World Report
What Are the Levels of Senior Living?
Learn more about the levels of independent living for seniors, the levels of care needed and how to tell where your loved one is personally. Independent living is classified into six domains: hearing, seeing, mobility, communication, cognition and self-care. According to a 2019 analysis from the Administration for Community Living, more than 40% of seniors over 65 struggle to maintain their independence in at least one of these six domains.
drugstorenews.com
Albertsons opens annual application process for certified diverse-owned suppliers
The Albertsons Cos. Supplier Diversity Program works with diverse businesses to overcome various barriers to entry. As part of its commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, Albertsons announced its annual application process for certified diverse-owned suppliers. The program is designed to identify and support diverse-owned suppliers looking to grow their business with Albertsons Cos. and its stores.
thebossmagazine.com
9 Retirement Strategies for Aging Executives
Retirement is a time of well-earned relaxation after decades of hard work. High-ranking employees nearing the end of their careers might be antsy to start the next chapter of their lives, but first, they need to do some careful planning. Here are nine retirement strategies that aging executives should consider...
drugstorenews.com
Five retail imperatives for the new year
Retailers will face considerable hurdles in 2023, but they can ease the challenges by thinking strategically about the needs of shoppers, employees and communities. These needs are changing, and retailers have an opportunity to bring innovative new solutions. Let’s take a look at five 2023 imperatives to see how this can play out.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Merger and acquisition revenues for health systems hit $45B in 2022
The fourth quarter of 2022 was a banner period in terms of healthcare merger and acquisition revenues, and the transactions that took place in the quarter pushed M&A revenues to $45 billion for 2022, according to a new Kaufman Hall analysis. There were seven announced transactions in Q4, and four...
Inflation, Recession Fears Increase Tension Between Healthcare Patients and Providers
– Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced new research, the 2023 Healthcare Business Insights Report, which examines how inflation and recession fears are impacting small healthcare offices, the patient experience and the strength of patient-provider relationships. – The healthcare...
fashionunited.com
Morphe parent company Forma Brands files for bankruptcy, agrees to acquisition
Forma Brands, the parent company of beauty giant Morphe, has announced the initiation of voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court, as well as the decision to accept an acquisition deal. In a release, the firm said its holding company FB Debt Financing Guarantor has entered into a...
drugstorenews.com
Rite Aid joins Kubra retail cash payments network
With Kubra’s retail cash payments network, Rite Aid customers can receive their personalized and reusable barcode on their printed bill or download the barcode to their mobile phones. Rite Aid is joining Kubra’s retail cash payments network, which provides a "secure, convenient and accessible way for cash preference, unbanked...
drugstorenews.com
CVS, Walgreens now sourcing 100% cage-free eggs 3 years early
CVS fulfilled its commitment in December 2022, and Walgreens fulfilled its commitment this month to source 100% cage-free eggs nationally. CVS and Walgreens have fulfilled their commitments to source 100% cage-free eggs nationally three years ahead of schedule. The two retailers worked with the Humane League, a global nonprofit organization...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare expects 900,000 more Medicare Advantage members in 2023
UnitedHealthcare is projecting 900,000 more Medicare members in 2023 across its individual, group and D-SNP lines of business. "This consistent performance underscores the product innovation, benefit stability and high-value seniors have come to rely on from us," UnitedHealth Group CFO John Rex told investors Jan. 13. UnitedHealthcare is the nation's...
drugstorenews.com
Alembic rolls out generic Hygroton
Chlorthalidone tablets are indicated for the management of hypertension either as the sole therapeutic agent or to enhance the effect of other antihypertensive drugs in the more severe forms of hypertension. Alembic’s product is available in dosage strengths of 25 mg and 50 mg, in 100-count bottles.
infomeddnews.com
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
