Auburndale, FL

Bay News 9

University CDC gives back for MLK day

TAMPA, Fla. — The University Area CDC’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy kicked off Saturday with service projects throughout Tampa. Nearly a hundred volunteers gathered to lend a helping hand. What You Need To Know. Residents spent Saturday completing services like street cleaning, painting,...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Lightning Community Hero uses donation to expand robotic pets program

TAMPA, Fla. — A new robotic pets program puts a new twist on pet adoption. Clifton Pease honored as Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero works to expand robotic pets program. The Lightning donated $50,000 to the Chapters Health Foundation. The money will be put toward the robotic pet companion program, a new element of the Valor Program.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Eatonville celebrates MLK Jr. with 46th annual parade

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in Eatonville on Saturday for the 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Eatonville hosted the city's 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday. Eatonville was the first incorporated all-black city in the nation. Residents believe it is a great learning...
EATONVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

OPD investigating latest antisemitic incident at high school

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway into who’s responsible for antisemitic graffiti at Dr. Philips High School. It’s just the latest of several similar acts across Central Florida, according to the Anti-Defamation League of Florida. On New Year’s Eve, antisemitic messages were found on the side...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Fourth-generation beekeeper opens retail shop in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is filled with sweeping pastures and the typical inhabitants that roam them, but out among the plains and pastures, you can also find a different kind of farmer — one that dabbles in a smaller species. Robert Crisp, a beekeeper in Osceola County,...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
fox35orlando.com

New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
KISSIMMEE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE

