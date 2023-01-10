Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Man Allegedly Murders BDSM Partner After Partner Bites his GenitalsDylan BarketKissimmee, FL
Grand Opening Alert Portillo'sFlour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Related
Bay News 9
University CDC gives back for MLK day
TAMPA, Fla. — The University Area CDC’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy kicked off Saturday with service projects throughout Tampa. Nearly a hundred volunteers gathered to lend a helping hand. What You Need To Know. Residents spent Saturday completing services like street cleaning, painting,...
Bay News 9
Lightning Community Hero uses donation to expand robotic pets program
TAMPA, Fla. — A new robotic pets program puts a new twist on pet adoption. Clifton Pease honored as Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero works to expand robotic pets program. The Lightning donated $50,000 to the Chapters Health Foundation. The money will be put toward the robotic pet companion program, a new element of the Valor Program.
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
I've taken my toddler to Disney World and Universal, and the latter is actually better for young kids
My family lives in Orlando, and I've taken my child to Disney World and Universal Studios. Universal is less stressful and has a better atmosphere.
Bay News 9
Eatonville celebrates MLK Jr. with 46th annual parade
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in Eatonville on Saturday for the 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Eatonville hosted the city's 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday. Eatonville was the first incorporated all-black city in the nation. Residents believe it is a great learning...
Bay News 9
OPD investigating latest antisemitic incident at high school
ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway into who’s responsible for antisemitic graffiti at Dr. Philips High School. It’s just the latest of several similar acts across Central Florida, according to the Anti-Defamation League of Florida. On New Year’s Eve, antisemitic messages were found on the side...
fox13news.com
'Get certified': Stranger saves 10-day-old baby with CPR at Riverview restaurant
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Leanna Graham and Randy Pickford say they cannot wait to reconnect with the woman who saved their baby's life. Back in October, they went out for a family dinner, then noticed something terribly wrong. "We went out to Fred’s Market on 301, our favorite restaurant," Graham described,...
Bay News 9
Fourth-generation beekeeper opens retail shop in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is filled with sweeping pastures and the typical inhabitants that roam them, but out among the plains and pastures, you can also find a different kind of farmer — one that dabbles in a smaller species. Robert Crisp, a beekeeper in Osceola County,...
fox35orlando.com
New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
theapopkavoice.com
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Bay News 9
New Year's Invitational attracts competitive golfers of all ages
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some New Year’s traditions stand the test of time. St. Petersburg Country Club’s New Year’s Invitational Golf tournament is one of them. It’s history spans 97 years, it’s list of past champions includes several PGA pros. Head Golf Professional Anthony...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Comments / 0