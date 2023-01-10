ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Highway 101 opens in both directions, other highway closures remain

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans and California Highway Patrol announced that both north and southbound Highway 101 has been reopened from Santa Barbara through Ventura.

Northbound Highway 101 at Winchester also reopened with one lane in the Gaviota area, and Highway 101 from Mariposa Reina to Route 1 has reopened one lane.

Highway 101 northbound is open at State Route 33 as well.

Drivers should expect traffic control over the next several days, according to Caltrans.

In Santa Barbara County, highways remain closed in the following locations, according to Caltrans and CHP:

  • Highway 154 from State Route 192 to 246
  • west and eastbound State Route 150 is closed between State Route 192 and Rincon Hill.

For an updating map of road and lane closures from Caltrans, click here.

All closures are due to flooding and or debris in the roads. Officials urge residents to stay safe.

Hundreds of weather-related incidents and closures have been reported on the CHP incident report log since Monday morning, check here as they continue to update road conditions.

For more information on the storm and your latest forecast, click here.

