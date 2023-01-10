Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Ray McNeill 'Never Did Anything in Moderation’
Ned LaFortune, a cofounder of Wachusett Brewing in Massachusetts, remembers the long-ago day when he walked into a Brattleboro pub owned by Ray McNeill (April 26, 1960-December 2, 2022) and drank his first pint of hand-pumped ale. "It tasted like fresh bread," LaFortune marveled. "It was the most amazing beer...
NHPR
Manchester plans to remove homeless encampment, with Jan. 17 deadline
This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in the Manchester Ink Link For more information visit collaborativenh.org. Three days after opening an emergency winter shelter at the West Side senior center the Manchester Director of Emergency Operations announced that the city will be evacuating the sidewalk encampment, that has mushroomed around the Families in Transition shelter, in the coming week.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Bank of New Hampshire recently to contributed $5,000 to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and its HOMEteam program in its work to develop a range of housing options for individuals and families who are at a financial disadvantage. The NH Home Builders Association’s 35th annual NH Cornerstone Awards will be held...
WMUR.com
In Nashua, no widespread homeless encampments, but issue still exists
NASHUA, N.H. — Manchester is not the only place in New Hampshire trying to help people who need shelter, but the issue of homelessness can look different in other parts of the Granite State. In Nashua on Tuesday, a pair of homeless outreach workers checked in with a woman...
businessnhmagazine.com
Intriguing Woman-Led Business: Lovering Auto Group
Linda Lovering grew up in her dad’s auto dealership in Nashua but sought a career outside the family business. At Sanders Associates in Nashua, she met her husband Rich, and they eventually left to work for Linda’s father, managing the dealership before deciding they wanted one of their own and bought one in Concord in 1996.
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
manchesterinklink.com
State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations
MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
NHPR
Give Back NH: Beaver Brook Association
As many of us rang in the new year last week, communities across the state started 2023 with a First Day Hike. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk made a first time visit to the Beaver Brook Association in Hollis to take part in a first day stroll and to find out more about an organization that promotes land conservation through education and stewardship.
NHPR
Manchester city officials, community members talk potential solutions to homelessness crisis
Manchester officials met with local business owners and other community members Monday to talk about responses to the city’s homelessness crisis. Several people who are currently unsheltered also attended the meeting. Some called for more shelter options, while others expressed concerns about what they described as an overly restrictive environment in existing shelters. They also called for more understanding from people about the challenges they’re facing in accessing housing or other resources.
wgbh.org
What happens when you lose your home at 72?
As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
waghostwriter.com
The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast
The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
laconiadailysun.com
Andrew D. Brown, 38
FRANKLIN — Andrew D. Brown, 38, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2023. He was born in Manchester on March 13, 1984, and was the son of James and Claudette (Vachon) Brown. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and attended West High School, NHTI, and New England EMS Institute.
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Students, Nearby Households Safe After Contractor Accidentally Strikes Gas Line Near Pentucket Regional
Pentucket Regional Middle and High School students stayed in their classrooms and several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution Wednesday morning when a contractor accidentally struck a natural gas pipeline near the school’s new athletic fields. Pentucket Regional School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew was on the air live from...
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet Charles Simic Has Died in Dover
Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Charles Simic, 84, who taught courses in American literature and creative writing for decades at UNH, died Jan. 9, 2023, at an assisted living facility in Dover. Simic, who was born in Serbia in 1938, also served as poet laureate of the United States from 2007 to...
WMUR.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close a New Hampshire store after 3Q drop in sales
KEENE, N.H. — After a drop in third-quarter sales, Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close a store in Keene. Sue Gove, president & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., said the company is planning to close about 150 stores to "allocate resources according to customer demand." She said they are on track to close those stores. There are currently eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Hampshire, including Keene.
