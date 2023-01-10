6 teas that can ease period cramps and other uncomfortable menstrual pain

Period cramps suck but it's a good excuse to curl up with a warm cup of tasty tea. Counter/Getty Images

If you have a menstrual period, you're likely familiar with menstrual cramps — a throbbing or consistent dull ache in your lower abdomen that signals the start of your period.

Cramping during your menstrual cycle is very common , but that doesn't mean you have to suffer. You have plenty of options to ease painful cramps, including:

Over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications , like ibuprofen and acetaminophen

Home remedies, such as soaking in a hot bath or placing a heating pad on your lower back or abdomen

Not every remedy works for everyone, but here's one more to add to your list: Drinking tea.

Existing research exploring the benefits of tea for menstrual cramps remains pretty limited, but some evidence does suggest certain teas may help reduce painful cramps and other uncomfortable period-related side effects, like bloating.



Here are six teas to try when you have period cramps.

1. Ginger tea

Many people turn to ginger to help relieve digestive ailments like nausea and bloating, says Eva De Angelis , a dietitian nutritionist and health and nutrition writer at Healthcanal.com .

Due to its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties , ginger may also help ease menstrual pain and bloating .

While no studies have specifically examined the effects of ginger tea on menstrual cramps, small studies on other forms of ginger suggest this plant may reduce period pain:

A research review found that participants who took 750 to 2,000 milligrams (mg) of ginger powder during the first three to four days of their periods reported less pain than those who took placebos.

A small study of college students found that taking 200 mg of ginger every six hours helped reduce period pain as effectively as the drug Novafen. This combination drug includes common pain relievers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

Though ginger tea may help in moderation, drinking too much can cause some minor but uncomfortable side effects, says Parmeet Kaur , a lead pelvic floor specialist at Brentwood Physio . These side effects may include abdominal discomfort, heartburn, and diarrhea.

You're more likely to experience side effects when consuming more than four grams (g) of ginger a day.

Note: The amount of ginger present in tea varies depending on the type and brand, but most tea bags sold in grocery stores contain about a gram of ginger per bag .

2. Green tea

Green tea contains a chemical compound called L-theanine , which can help you feel relaxed and may help relieve pain from period cramps.

In fact, one study found that women of reproductive age who drank green tea reported lower levels of period pain than those who didn't drink tea.

Keep in mind, though, that green tea does contain caffeine: One cup contains about 29 mg of caffeine. That's less than the roughly 95 mg you'll find in a 8-ounce (oz) cup of coffee, but still enough to interfere with your sleep . In short, you may want to save this beverage for the morning.

Caffeine can also affect your cramps — and not necessarily for the better. Since caffeine can cause the uterus to contract more strongly, it may increase pain and discomfort for some people, Kaur says.

Anecdotally, some people report caffeine helps ease their cramps, but others say caffeine makes cramps worse, according to Kaur. So, if you want to try green tea for cramps, it may be best to start small and see how your body reacts. You can also opt for decaffeinated green tea.

Note: Green tea also contains polyphenols . These compounds are rich in antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties that offer other health benefits , like helping prevent certain diseases such as cancer and diabetes .

3. Chamomile tea

If you've ever tried drinking a warm cup of tea before bed to fall asleep faster, you may have some familiarity with the soothing effects of chamomile tea.

Chamomile contains a chemical compound known as apigenin that helps promote feelings of sleepiness and relaxation .

A research review found chamomile tea may also help treat many aspects of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), including cramps.

What's more, since chamomile tea can help promote sleep and lower stress, it may be a good choice when you experience a painful period, De Angelis says.

Latest research: A small 2020 study found that poor quality sleep may contribute to more painful periods.

Chamomile may also help reduce menstrual bleeding, which could ease cramps, De Angelis says.

In a small 2020 study , participants who took 250 mg of chamomile three times a day for a week before their period experienced less menstrual bleeding than those who took a placebo.

4. Oolong tea

Oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea made from the same plant as green and black tea. But with oolong tea, those leaves are processed differently, which gives it a fruity or floral taste.

The same study that showed green tea may help reduce period cramps also found that oolong tea may offer similar benefits . The study showed a greater reduction in period pain with green tea, but oolong tea could still help you find relief — especially if you don't particularly care for green tea.

That said, oolong tea also contains caffeine, though the amount can vary depending on the type and brewing strength. In general, oolong tea's caffeine content falls somewhere between green tea and black tea — from 37 to 55 mg per 8-oz cup .

5. Cinnamon tea

Some evidence suggests cinnamon may help reduce inflammation , which could provide some relief from bloating just before and during your period.

Cinnamon may also help reduce pain and nausea during your period. In one study , participants who took 420 mg of cinnamon three times a day reported less period pain, bleeding, and nausea than those who took a placebo.

Both of these studies used cinnamon powder supplements, not cinnamon tea. To date, no research has studied cinnamon tea specifically. Anecdotally, however, some people do find it offers relief from pain — along with soothing warmth.

Note: Cinnamon offers additional health benefits , too: it may help improve blood circulation, lower blood sugar, and reduce high cholesterol.

6. Fennel tea

Fennel is an herb with a mild licorice flavor. Fennel and its seeds are rich in vitamin C and quercetin, two antioxidants that may reduce inflammation , De Angelis says.

Experts continue to study how fennel tea may affect period cramps, but the evidence seems promising:

In one small older study , participants who took 30 mg of fennel extract four times a day for the first three days of their periods reported a significant reduction in period pain compared to those who took a placebo.

A 2020 review found fennel appears to offer similar pain relief as pain relief medications and reduced period pain more than a placebo.

Safety and risks

Experts continue to research the potential benefits of various teas for menstrual cramps. The good news, though, is that tea likely won't cause any harm, De Angelis says.

So, even if drinking tea works more like a placebo or doesn't entirely alleviate your cramps, you can keep sipping safely.

However, if you currently take any medications, you'll want to check with your doctor before trying herbal teas since some of them may interact with certain drugs, De Angelis says.

Important: Always consult with your doctor before drinking any herbal tea while nursing, or if there's a chance you could be pregnant. Not all herbal teas are safe to drink during pregnancy .

Insider's takeaway

The science behind teas and their effects on period cramps remains fairly limited, but certain teas, like ginger and chamomile, may help ease cramps. Plus, a warm cup of tea can feel soothing and help you relax, especially if the thought of having your period prompts stress or anxiety.

If you experience severe, persistent cramps that don't improve with home remedies or over-the-counter pain relievers, like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, talking with your doctor is always a good next step.

Conditions like endometriosis or uterine fibroids can cause severe period cramps, and these conditions typically won't improve unless you treat the underlying cause .

Drinking tea may not completely relieve period pain. Still, a daily cup or two may help ease cramps — and potentially lead to less painful cycles over time .