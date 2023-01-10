ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, MA

MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000

Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $510,000

Mary Akotey bought the property at 79 Armory Street, Worcester, from Rt Le on Dec. 23, 2022. The purchase price was $510,000. The house is situated on a 10,218-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:. A 1,260-square-foot home at 180 Grand Street in Worcester sold in January 2022...
WORCESTER, MA
thereminder.com

Neighbors protest apartment zoning plan on Whitney Ave.

WEST SPRINGFIELD — After hearing from many residents who live near Whitney and Highland avenues, the Planning Board voted to table until Jan. 18 its decision on whether to support a zone change that could allow an apartment complex in that neighborhood. At the Jan. 4 meeting, Planning Board...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

WG&E expands rebates for energy-efficient home heating, cooling systems

WESTFIELD — Westfield Gas & Electric is expanding its rebates for customers who convert to higher efficiency heating and cooling systems in 2023. WG&E will now include air source heat pumps, also known as “mini-splits,” in its rebate program. One of the benefits of a mini-split is that they can move air both from the outside to inside, and the inside to outside, depending on the season and temperatures.
WESTFIELD, MA
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting

WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
WESTFIELD, MA
WSBS

Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart

One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
thereminder.com

Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery

SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
SOUTHWICK, MA
