Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
Sale closed in Easthampton: $385,000 for a three-bedroom home
Olaleye Aina acquired the property at 30 Pomeroy Street, Easthampton, from David Marek on Dec. 19, 2022, for $385,000 which works out to $211 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:. In...
Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000
Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $510,000
Mary Akotey bought the property at 79 Armory Street, Worcester, from Rt Le on Dec. 23, 2022. The purchase price was $510,000. The house is situated on a 10,218-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:. A 1,260-square-foot home at 180 Grand Street in Worcester sold in January 2022...
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Speedway gas station in Northampton closed and boarded up
The Speedway gas station and convenience store located on King Street in Northampton has made a quiet goodbye, closing its doors and boarding up its facade. The company confirmed the closure to the Northampton Health Department, according to the mayor’s office.
Purchase of Springfield’s old federal courthouse signals more downtown growth (Editorial)
On any list of troubling signs for the health of a city’s downtown, the existence of vacant buildings or empty office space holds a prominent rank. Conversely, renewed interest in filling those spaces and purchasing properties is a sign of rebirth. Two of Tower Square’s owners say that is...
thereminder.com
Neighbors protest apartment zoning plan on Whitney Ave.
WEST SPRINGFIELD — After hearing from many residents who live near Whitney and Highland avenues, the Planning Board voted to table until Jan. 18 its decision on whether to support a zone change that could allow an apartment complex in that neighborhood. At the Jan. 4 meeting, Planning Board...
WG&E expands rebates for energy-efficient home heating, cooling systems
WESTFIELD — Westfield Gas & Electric is expanding its rebates for customers who convert to higher efficiency heating and cooling systems in 2023. WG&E will now include air source heat pumps, also known as “mini-splits,” in its rebate program. One of the benefits of a mini-split is that they can move air both from the outside to inside, and the inside to outside, depending on the season and temperatures.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting
WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart
One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
WCHR homeless housing project at former Worcester Quality Inn approved
A project to convert the former Quality Inn & Hotel Suites at 50 Oriol Drive in Worcester into permanent supportive housing for homeless people has been approved by the city’s Planning Board, despite strong opposition from neighbors. The project, proposed by Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc., will convert the...
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse joins One Way Brewing for pop-up event
Brooklyn style barbecue is coming to Longmeadow in the spring but hungry customers don’t have to wait until then to try its ribs, wings and pit-smoked beans. Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse is joining One Way Brewing for a pop up event on Jan. 22 where it will be serving some of its menu items.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0