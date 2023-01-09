Read full article on original website
Ivy Tech Franklin gets Advanced Manufacturing Lab program grant
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College Franklin has received a 2022 American Water Charitable Foundation Workforce Readiness Grant in support of its early college program for high school students focused on advanced manufacturing and the development of its campus Advanced Manufacturing Lab. The $25,000 grant will assist the...
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
Job readiness training workshop offered this month
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Works (BCW) is presenting a week-long Job Readiness Training Workshop beginning Monday, January 23. The deadline to apply for the workshop is Tuesday, January 17. BCW is a program that is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic...
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
CenterPoint won’t use propane mix amid investigation into Southern Indiana carbon monoxide leaks
CenterPoint Energy says it won’t mix propane into its natural gas supply as a state regulatory commission investigates multiple reports of carbon monoxide and other gas issues in Southern Indiana over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Family of 6-year-old girl with fatal disease seeks help
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six-year-old Rowan Dingledy was diagnosed with CLN3 Batten disease. There is no known cure for the extremely rare disease. It causes seizures and blindness in children and in some cases, a child may only live into their 20’s. “It’s a cellular aggregation disease similar to...
The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
EPA rule to limit soot could save lives, especially in Indiana's metro areas
A proposed rule for “soot” could save lives in Indiana. The tiny particle pollution comes from things like cars, factories, and coal plants. It can harm your heart and lungs. Environmental groups say the Environmental Protection Agency could save many more lives with a stricter rule. The EPA...
Edinburgh welcomes new police officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. – The Edinburgh Police Department (EPD) has announced that its latest addition is Skylar Condra. He was sworn in and joined the town’s police force last week. Condra was a reserve officer with the Edinburgh Police Department prior to accepting the full-time position this month. The...
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
Monroe County council leadership choice starts 2023 lighthearted but serious: “I’m sorry for you that you are picked to be the loser!”
Reaching Monroe County, Indiana on Tuesday was a tiny ripple from the political splash that was made when congressional Republicans took 15 rounds of voting to finally settle last Saturday on Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House. The little wavelet came in the form of county councilor Marty Hawk’s...
Eggs prices are soaring, experts explain why
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking at eggs in the grocery store likely gives you sticker shock these days! The latest numbers from the government show eggs have increased by nearly $2.00 per dozen in one year. Poultry experts say the increase is due to several factors. “That combination of inflation, high...
Mitchell woman sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges
INDIANA – Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud. The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker. Judge Barker also ordered that Little be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following her release from federal prison. Little has also been ordered to pay the full amount of $419,542.45 in restitution.
