Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown
Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock
The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock
Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023
Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
Enjoy Valentine’s Day in Lubbock With Two Bloody Scary Events
Are you not into all the lovey-dovey Valentine's Day spirit?. Would you rather get scared of your friends or loved ones? Lubbock has you covered so be ready to be scared. Lubbock's Nightmare on 19th Street has done it again hosting their My Bloody Valentine. They are offering all four attractions on one spectacular night of fun and mayhem. Tickets are on sale now.
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
Barnes & Noble Is Expanding & What That Could Mean For Lubbock
Since I was a little girl, I've always enjoyed hanging out at Barnes & Noble. Then, it was a magical place of peace, in which I could be myself and explore an ocean of information. I especially loved books about faraway places- both in a geographic and temporal sense, like ancient Egypt or Rome.
Lubbock Doesn’t Even Rank In Friendliest City Survey
It wasn't that long ago that there were billboards around the area proclaiming Lubbock "The Friendliest City In America". Hey, I get it, if we visualize it, maybe it will happen (but it didn't happen). Well not only were the signs based on fantasy (or to be kind a goal)...
Lubbock restaurants struggle to keep up with rising prices, inflation
Local restaurants have been struggling with current prices increasing due to inflation. The cost of food and labor are on the rise and local restaurants here have been doing everything they can to stay afloat. Kelsey Erickson-Streufert with the Texas restaurant association said restaurants are seeing high prices due to the pandemic.
Adopting One of These 5 Lubbock Dogs Comes with a Special Gift
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
How I Will Spend 1.35 Billion To Become A Supervillian
Ha! I am here to mock all of you who are making secret deals with superior beings about what a nice person you're going to be if win this money. Not me, I have other plans. There are $1.35 million dollars up for grabs in tonight's lottery. I thought about opening a place for stray dogs. I thought about putting together a team of carpenters to go around repairing houses for the poor and elderly. I even thought about doing things like picking up the school lunch tab for underprivileged kids. The truth is, I'm tired of pretending, I would be the ultimate a-hole prankster. Here are some of the things I'd actually do.
Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day
Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, we told you about an awesome mom lounge that's coming to Lubbock. Well it is finally time. The Mom Lounge and Playspace is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
Murder victim’s sisters speak out after suspect sentenced to life in prison
It’s been two years since Chad Luera, 30, was stabbed to death by Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25. Duberek was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, and Luera’s sisters said it's the closest thing to closure they’ll ever get.
Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers
It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
