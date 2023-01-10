Water main break & boil water advisory in Canajoharie

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a water main break has led to a boil water advisory being issued in the Village of Canajoharie. Third avenue is closed from Moyer Street to Phillips Street due to the water main break.

The boil water advisory is issued for those on Third Street, between 2 Third Street and 45 Third Street.

