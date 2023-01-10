ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes in Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N..C (WSPA) – An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday in Asheville.

According to the Ashville Police Department, the tractor-trailer overturned on I-240 West just beyond Jackson’s Western Store.

All travel lanes are closed at this time.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and if possible take alternate routes.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

