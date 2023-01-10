Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N..C (WSPA) – An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday in Asheville.

According to the Ashville Police Department, the tractor-trailer overturned on I-240 West just beyond Jackson’s Western Store.

All travel lanes are closed at this time.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and if possible take alternate routes.

