SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
A snowy game of inches (likely less than one)
Emporia officially remains in a zone free of serious snow. But Topeka is in for a substantial amount by Thursday morning, and perhaps Hartford as well. The National Weather Service's updated projection Wednesday morning increased the chance for at least a trace of snow in Emporia by 9 a.m. Thursday to 51%.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
ESU's King Lake stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout were introduced to Emporia State University’s King Lake this week, thanks to an ongoing partnership between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the university, ESU announced Thursday. According to a written release, approximately 1,000 trout were stocked to the lake. King Lake, which opened to...
Rural Street traffic lights now operational
Work is now completed on the Rural Street traffic signal on Sixth Avenue, the city of Emporia said Friday. City communications manager Christine Johnson said some work is still being done to install public safety related equipment on Jan. 17. Johnson said the traffic signal repair located at Rural Street...
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Harold Dean Hensley
Harold Dean Hensley of Emporia died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 89. Harold was a sanitation supervisor at Dolly Madison. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Private interment will take place at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
The Weather Room set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Weather Room, a restaurant with a complicated history, is set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand. AIM Strategies, LLC, - a local marketing company - announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, that it will relaunch and reopen its third restaurant downtown - The Weather Room. The Weather Room first opened in 2019 under different management and later transitioned to Fedeli’s Italian eatery.
Break-in at Kansas state park has rangers searching for answers
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office. The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual […]
What’s in store for Seaman schools this year
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD 345 Brad Wilson joined the team at the 27 News Morning show to speak about how the staff at USD 345 is looking to improve as we head into another new year. The Seaman School District is starting a strategic planning process for the district and they’re doing so by […]
South Arundal sanitary sewer project to begin next week
Work on the South Arundel Street sanitary sewer project is set to begin next week, according to the city of Emporia. The city said the project consists of construction of a 48-inch sanitary interceptor sewer along an unnamed tributary of the Cottonwood River from Arundel Street to about 1,100-feet to the west.
Braxton Higgins wins diving at Topeka West
Emporia’s Braxton Higgins took first place at Topeka West on Tuesday. Higgins won with a score of 299.55 while Alex Allemang finished sixth with a score of 135.40.
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
ESU WBB falls to Pittsburg State Thursday night
The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to Pittsburg State, 82-61, on Thursday evening. The Lady Hornets started slow as the Gorillas opened the game with an 8-2 scoring run over the first three minutes. Emporia State was able to trim the deficit to three points as Pittsburg State led 10-7 entering the first media timeout.
Crews on scene of two-vehicle crash late Tuesday morning northeast of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday morning just northeast of Topeka. The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday near N.E. 39th and K-4 highway. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Soldier Township Fire Department, were...
County approves HVAC updates to jail, asphalt pavement on Olpe-Hartford Road
Lyon County Commissioners approved jail improvements and Road and Bridge projects at their meeting Thursday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse. Robbie Weiss with Lyon County Facilities informed commissioners that bidding would be opening for building controls at the Law Enforcement Center. The jail will be installing temperature controls for HVAC, to help reduce utility costs.
Emporia basketball teams to host Junction City
The Emporia High School basketball teams will host Junction City tonight as Centennial League play continues. The boys will be looking to improve to 9-1, but head coach Lee Baldwin knows the Blue Jays will be a good opponent.
Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday
An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
2 Kansas men dead, 1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash
BUTLER COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Thursday in Butler County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Toyota Prius driven by Bradley Condit, 35, Andover, was southbound on Southwest Butler Road one mile west of Benton. The driver failed to yield right of way the intersection of Kansas 254.
Two cars collide early Tuesday just east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash early Tuesday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of S.E. 2nd. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a gray Kia Forte car...
