Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Q4 Weighted Average Occupancy Up
BKD - Free Report) recently announced that its fourth-quarter weighted average occupancy climbed 70 basis points from the third-quarter level to 77.1%, marking the highest for 2022. The figure compares favorably with the year-ago period’s 73.6%. Brookdale Senior Living has witnessed 14 straight months of year-over-year increases in weighted...
Delta (DAL) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
DAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. DAL reported earnings of 22 cents per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.
Here's Why You Must Invest in Cactus (WHD) Stock Right Now
WHD - Free Report) is expected to see an earnings growth of 147.2% in 2022. Shares of Cactus, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have gained 24.3% in the past year compared with 12.5% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Factors Favoring the Stock. Cactus...
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise
WAFD - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. The bottom line reflects a year-over-year jump of 63.4%. Results were primarily supported by robust loan balances and an increase in net interest income (NII)....
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Moderna (MRNA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
MRNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.78%. A...
Can Commercial Metals (CMC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CMC - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this manufacturer and...
Progress Software (PRGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PRGS - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 17. The company recently provided an upbeat view for the to-be-reported quarter. Both non-GAAP revenues and earnings are expected to be within or above the guidance provided on Sep 27, 2022. Progress Software anticipates revenues...
Regions Financial (RF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
RF - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Stock Jumps 21.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ADCT - Free Report) shares rallied 21.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. Shares...
Will CN (CNI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
CNI - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry. This railroad has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 9.08%. For the last reported quarter, CN came...
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
LC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 6.31%.
Is BHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
BHP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. BHP is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently...
Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Shaw Communications (SJR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
SJR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 25 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Total revenues came in at $1.016 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.14%. In domestic currency, SJR reported earnings of C$0.34 per share, down 12.8%...
Why Axcelis (ACLS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
ACLS - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. When looking at the last two reports, this semiconductor services company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 17.62%, on average, in the last two quarters. For...
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
UPST - Free Report) closed at $16.99, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.51% over the past...
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RTX - Free Report) closed at $98.68, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had...
