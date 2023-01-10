The Miss Universe pageant is something that people look forward to every year for the glamour and glitz. The beautiful gowns and dresses worn by the contestants are always a big draw. This time, however, there was a very special surprise from Miss Universe Thailand during the 2022 preliminary competition. Anna Sueangam amazed everyone with her bedazzling evening gown made of upcycled aluminum pull tabs of drinking cans which were covered in Swarovski diamonds called the "Hidden Precious Diamond Dress". The garment actually holds a very deeper meaning, given that both her mother and father work as street sweepers and garbage collectors. Miss Universe Thailand stated that despite being branded as a "garbage beauty queen," “It never stopped her from shining bright as a precious gem.” Her dress was designed by a Thai designer called Manirat, reports Republic World.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO