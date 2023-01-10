Read full article on original website
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
A recent study found most men are fine with women running companies but not the government
This article originally appeared on 12.23.18A record number of women may have run for office this year, but we’ve still got a long way to go.Back in 2018, a survey found that Americans are more in favor of a female CEO than a female head of government. According to the TheReykjavik Index for Leadership, which was conducted by data and consultancy company Kantar in order to measure how people feel about women in leadership, 65 percent of Americans feel “very comfortable with the idea of a female CEO, but only 5 percent feel the same way about a female head of government.
Forget ramen and pho: In Hawaii saimin is king
Go to any Hawaiian island and chances are you'll see the simple noodle soup called saimin on a menu or two. The dish is ubiquitous with island culture, blending the state’s Asian influences with native flavors as well as ingredients brought by colonization. Saimin, pronounced like the name Simon,...
The best oils for frying, according to a food scientist
If you've ever felt overwhelmed in the oil aisle of the supermarket, you're not alone. With so many options, buying oil to fry food can turn into a confusing affair. And while it may be tempting to use your go-to oil for everything and hope for the best, that's not the best approach. It's important to choose the right oil for the job. Not all oils or frying methods are equal—and if you're not careful, using the wrong oil can produce a smoky kitchen and a burnt mess.
Artists got fed up with these 'anti-homeless spikes.' So they made them a bit more ... comfy.
This article originally appeared on 07.24.15These are called "anti-homeless spikes." They're about as friendly as they sound. As you may have guessed, they're intended to deter people who are homeless from sitting or sleeping on that concrete step. And yeah, they're pretty awful.The spikes are a prime example of how cities design spaces to keep homeless people away.
Miss Universe Thailand's gown made of can pull tabs is a homage to her 'garbage collector' parents
The Miss Universe pageant is something that people look forward to every year for the glamour and glitz. The beautiful gowns and dresses worn by the contestants are always a big draw. This time, however, there was a very special surprise from Miss Universe Thailand during the 2022 preliminary competition. Anna Sueangam amazed everyone with her bedazzling evening gown made of upcycled aluminum pull tabs of drinking cans which were covered in Swarovski diamonds called the "Hidden Precious Diamond Dress". The garment actually holds a very deeper meaning, given that both her mother and father work as street sweepers and garbage collectors. Miss Universe Thailand stated that despite being branded as a "garbage beauty queen," “It never stopped her from shining bright as a precious gem.” Her dress was designed by a Thai designer called Manirat, reports Republic World.
Weird Facts About Avocados
Avocados are one of the world’s most popular foods, but did you know they have some pretty strange and unique qualities? From their ancient history to their unusual uses, here are 7 weird facts about avocados that you probably didn’t know.
Best induction ranges and cooktops in 2023 following the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for a kitchen appliance upgrade that's actually good for the planet? Why not trade in that old, polluting gas...
New world’s tallest Christ statue is a religious and tourism draw in Brazil
ENCANTADO, Brasil — Encantado, located in Rio Grande do Sul State, Southern Brazil, has a unique distinction. It houses the largest Catholic sculpture in the world — Christ Protector — at 145 feet in height, which includes the pedestal. Some $800,000 was raised in donations to create the towering sculpture.
US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is nearing deals with two Pacific Island nations to extend ties that are considered critical to maintaining balance in the U.S.-China rivalry for influence in a region where the Chinese are rapidly expanding their economic, diplomatic and military clout. This week, the U.S....
Mexico Is the Country Americans Are Moving to the Most
Very few Americans move to countries outside the U.S. each year. The figure barely tops 100,000, according to recent research. Over half of those who do move migrate to Mexico, the U.K., Canada, or Australia – with Mexico being the top country to which people depart, representing about 15% of the total. (These are the […]
Case hardening do-it-yourself
If you make steel tools like I do, sometimes a hard surface is in order. There is a way to case-harden steel that is inexpensive and quick and can be done with an acetylene torch as the heat source. It uses a powder called Cherry Red that is available from tool supply houses.
Welcome to the era of weather whiplash
In less than a week, the story about California’s weather shifted dramatically. Just before New Year’s Eve, the state was running out of water following two decades of severe drought. Then, it started to rain and rain. Over the last two weeks, California was battered by a series of atmospheric rivers — narrow corridors of water in the sky — that utterly drenched the region, killing people and damaging homes and highways.
Toppled 88-Ton Buddha in South Korea to Be Restored to Its Former Position
A fallen 88-ton Buddha statue on a South Korean mountain will be set back in place by 2025, in an effort that some officials in the country are calling unprecedented. The statue is located on the Namsan peak in Gyeongju and is believed to be around 1,300 years old. Known as a Maaebul, the statue was discovered in 2007 by a research group in the area. An earthquake in 1430 may have caused the Maaebul’s tumble, meaning that it could have spent centuries in its current position. But that all will soon change, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism said this week...
Discover the Largest Diamond Ever Recorded
Gems capture the imagination of nearly everyone around the world. Their shining beauty is enough to inspire awe and bring smiles to faces. Annual rock and mineral shows get packed nationwide, with visitors hopeful of spotting a rare gemstone. But despite that lavish attention, one gem stands head and shoulders above the rest. The diamond.
Paprika vs. Smoked Paprika: What's the Difference?
Put simply, paprika is a powder made from ground peppers. It's bright red in color and can vary in heat/flavor, ranging from mild and sweet to hot and fiery. Here's what you need to know about this dynamic spice. What Is Paprika?. The confusing thing about paprika is that there's...
Years ago India opened a first of its kind elephant hospital and it's adorable.
This article originally appeared on 11.27.18India’s first elephant hospital, the Wildlife SOS ElephantHospital, opened in the Hindu holy town of Mathura, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Injured, sick, rescued, and elderly elephants now have a home to receive the care that they need. The facility is run by non-profit Wildlife SOS. Wildlife SOS also runs a conservation and care center near the newly opened hospital, and is currently home to 22 elephants.
Extreme cold grips Siberia, as temperatures fall to lowest levels since 2002
The coldest air on Earth plunged into Siberia this week, dropping temperatures to as low as 80 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. An expansion of that cold is expected across eastern Asia into early next week and eventually North America, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The bitter cold not only allowed temperature...
A Kenyan woman's startup recycles plastic into bricks that are five times stronger than concrete
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Nzambi Matee is the founder of Gjenge Makers, a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Her business transforms plastic waste into bricks that are five to seven times stronger than concrete. In addition to establishing the company, Matee designed the machines that manufacture the bricks. She sources plastic low and high-density polyethylene and polypropylene from local packaging plants for free to produce durable building materials. The materials she sources are waste others cannot process anymore or recycle. Therefore, Matee prevents tonnes of plastic waste from ending up in landfills across the country. She hopes to expand her business to add a bigger manufacturing line, Good News Networking reports.
