Million-Dollar Owner Mike Geygan Retires & Reflects on Over 31 Years in Business After Selling Minuteman Press Franchise in Lebanon, Ohio

4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
dayton.com
District Market to hold grand opening: ‘This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full service restaurants’
District Market on Wayne Avenue is holding a grand opening Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The marketplace features five established merchants selling anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more, according to a District Market press release. Merchants include Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab.
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
dayton.com
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up
The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
dayton247now.com
Dayton area manufacturer to expand technology development center in $14M investment
EATON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned manufacturer will expand its Technology Development Center to support critical industry sector growth. The expansion entails a $14 million investment and is supported by JobsOhio as well as the city of Eaton. Eaton-based Bullen Ultrasonics will expand its TDC to support industry...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
linknky.com
Park Hills tables decision to acquire Dixie Highway site for permanent council location
The decision to create a permanent home for Park Hills City Council was tabled at Monday’s meeting in order to gather input from the community and go over the cost. Right now, the city doesn’t have an official council meeting space, and members need to set up and tear down meeting spaces each time they convene. For the most recent bridge project presentation, Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said, they had to prop a display up on tables covered in sheets.
dayton.com
4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy
Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
Wahlburgers founder to visit Dayton: How to meet him
From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., restaurant guests will be able to meet the chef behind the newest addition to the Hollywood Gaming food court.
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
WLWT 5
New restaurant from Crown Restaurant Group opening on Vine Street next week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Crown Restaurant Group has announced the opening of a new restaurant in Over-the-Rhine next week. CRG says its newest venture, Five on Vine, will open on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1324 Vine Street. Its the fifth restaurant to be opened by the group, along with Crown...
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
WLWT 5
Family of business owner shot outside tattoo studio say he was a hero on the day he was killed
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Brian Wilson was the love of his wife Jennifer's life. "He was her rock," said Jennifer Wilson's sister, Michelle Davis. "They were perfect for each other. She finally found her true love." Brian Wilson was also a family man. He and his wife have five...
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
miamivalleytoday.com
New local hangout opens in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.
Middletown City Schools District superintendent announces resignation
According to the district, Styles will be taking on a new role as a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative, a non-profit organization.
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/27/2023
The auction starts on January 27, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 4 property auctions:. Property Address:11358 REED ROAD, VERSAILLES, 45380. Property Address:524 EAST FIFTH STREET, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00437 (0) Parcel ID:F27221227020310800. Property Address:127 WEST HARMON DRIVE, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$88,000.00. Opening Bid:$58,666.67. Deposit...
