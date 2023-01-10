ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

Million-Dollar Owner Mike Geygan Retires & Reflects on Over 31 Years in Business After Selling Minuteman Press Franchise in Lebanon, Ohio

By Minuteman Press Int'l.
franchising.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

District Market to hold grand opening: ‘This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full service restaurants’

District Market on Wayne Avenue is holding a grand opening Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The marketplace features five established merchants selling anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more, according to a District Market press release. Merchants include Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab.
dayton.com

Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up

The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton area manufacturer to expand technology development center in $14M investment

EATON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned manufacturer will expand its Technology Development Center to support critical industry sector growth. The expansion entails a $14 million investment and is supported by JobsOhio as well as the city of Eaton. Eaton-based Bullen Ultrasonics will expand its TDC to support industry...
EATON, OH
linknky.com

Park Hills tables decision to acquire Dixie Highway site for permanent council location

The decision to create a permanent home for Park Hills City Council was tabled at Monday’s meeting in order to gather input from the community and go over the cost. Right now, the city doesn’t have an official council meeting space, and members need to set up and tear down meeting spaces each time they convene. For the most recent bridge project presentation, Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said, they had to prop a display up on tables covered in sheets.
PARK HILLS, KY
dayton.com

4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy

Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
TROY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

New local hangout opens in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.
TIPP CITY, OH
wyso.org

Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings

Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/27/2023

The auction starts on January 27, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 4 property auctions:. Property Address:11358 REED ROAD, VERSAILLES, 45380. Property Address:524 EAST FIFTH STREET, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00437 (0) Parcel ID:F27221227020310800. Property Address:127 WEST HARMON DRIVE, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$88,000.00. Opening Bid:$58,666.67. Deposit...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy