New York State

New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
UPMC to Raise Minimum Starting Wages to $18 per Hour

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Erie News Now) — UPMC is increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 per hour. It will go into effect by January 2025 at UPMC‘s Pittsburgh hospitals and Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities and sites. Minimum starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
2023 PA Farm Show Favorite: “Goat Snuggling”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — With hundreds of competitions, vendors and exhibits, there is certainly a lot to take in during the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. However, one exhibit appears to be stealing the show: Goat Snuggling. “It’s literally what it sounds like, it’s a goat snuggling stand....
HARRISBURG, PA
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance

WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY

