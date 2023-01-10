Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Hochul’s State of the State proposals to address agricultural development
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — In an agricultural forum, Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul emphasized her state of the state proposals that aim to expand food access and agricultural infrastructure, and to increase food manufacturing and the investment tax credit. Hochul said increasing the investment tax to 20% for farmers will...
wnynewsnow.com
UPMC to Raise Minimum Starting Wages to $18 per Hour
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Erie News Now) — UPMC is increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 per hour. It will go into effect by January 2025 at UPMC‘s Pittsburgh hospitals and Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities and sites. Minimum starting...
wnynewsnow.com
2023 PA Farm Show Favorite: “Goat Snuggling”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — With hundreds of competitions, vendors and exhibits, there is certainly a lot to take in during the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. However, one exhibit appears to be stealing the show: Goat Snuggling. “It’s literally what it sounds like, it’s a goat snuggling stand....
wnynewsnow.com
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Comments / 1