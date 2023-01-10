Emporia State’s King Lake has a fresh batch of rainbow trout. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says about 1,000 trout went put into the lake Thursday. This is actually the first stocking of rainbow trout as part of an ongoing partnership between Emporia State and Wildlife and Parks. It follows the decision back in April to make King Lake available as a public fishing site for other fish species like channel catfish, crappie and largemouth bass. Anglers need fishing licenses to use the lake.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO