Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Kansas holds on for 62-60 win over Iowa State
The Kansas Jayhawks rallied for a 62-60 win over Iowa State Saturday. KJ Adams scored with under 12 seconds to play to keep the Jayhawks undefeated in Big 12 play. Kansas Coach Bill Self called it a great game. Kansas was led by Gradey Dick with 21 points. Jalen Wilson...
KVOE
TCU hands Kansas State first loss in Big 12 play
Kansas State saw their 9-game winning streak come to an end Saturday, TCU defeated the Wildcats 82-68. TCU took control of the game with a 10-0 run midway through the first half. They led by 14 points at the half and by as many as 25 in the second half. Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang said turnovers proved costly.
KVOE
Audio – Saturday 01-14-2023
Emporia High Basketball Coached Carolyn Dorsey and Lee Baldwin. Mitch Holthus – Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State at Missouri Southern. Womens game – Southern 86 Emporia State 69. First Half. Second Half. Coach Toby Wynn Postgame. Mens game – Emporia State 83 – Southern...
KVOE
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul wins Newton Tournament of Champions; Spartans finish 15th
For the second consecutive year, Emporia High has a champion in the Newton Tournament of Championships. Xerarch Tungjaorenkul won the 150-pound bracket of the Newton Tournament of Champions Saturday. He defeated Maize’s Clayton Bowers by a 5-1 decision in the championship match. Lukas Hainline finished fourth at 138. Davian...
KVOE
Emporia Hot Flashes to host Granny Basketball Jamboree
The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny Basketball team is hosting a seven-team Jamboree Saturday at the Emporia State University Recreation Center. Teams from Emporia, Wichita, Olathe, Louisburg, Lawrence, Topeka, and Lenexa will test their skills in a six-on-six style of game that women played a century ago. The Jamboree will also be a tune-up before the Hot Flashes regular season begins on Feb. 5.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball splits with Junction City
The Emporia High basketball teams jumped back into Centennial League play Friday against Junction City. The Lady Spartans used a 35-7 second half to defeat the Blue Jays, 56-24. Emporia High led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime. Coach Carolyn Dorsey says they made...
KVOE
Emporia High wrestlers wrap up day 1 at Newton Tournament of Champions
At the Newton Tournament of Champions, The Emporia High boys’ wrestling team is in 14th place after the 1st day. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul will be wrestling for a Championship at 150 pounds. Lukas Hainline was defeated in the semi-finals and is in the Consolation semi-finals he can finish in the...
KVOE
Rodeo royalty Jess Pope, Jessica Klumpe honored with activities at Lyon County Fairgrounds
If you enjoy rodeo, the Lyon County Fairgrounds was the place to be Saturday night. Separate but overlapping activities were held to honor Wrangler National Finals Rodeo world bareback champion Jess Pope of Waverly and Miss Rodeo Kansas Jessica Klumpe of Olpe. Pope was touched by the turnout at the Bowyer Community Building.
KVOE
Saturday events at Lyon County Fairgrounds to honor rodeo world champion Jess Pope, Miss Rodeo Kansas Jessica Klumpe
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be the site of a rodeo celebration Saturday evening. The Bowyer Community Building will be the site for a celebration involving Wrangler National Finals Rodeo world champion Jess Pope of Waverly, while the Anderson Building will see Jessica Klumpe of Olpe be crowned as Miss Rodeo Kansas 2023.
KVOE
Emporia State’s King Lake gets first stocking of rainbow trout
Emporia State’s King Lake has a fresh batch of rainbow trout. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says about 1,000 trout went put into the lake Thursday. This is actually the first stocking of rainbow trout as part of an ongoing partnership between Emporia State and Wildlife and Parks. It follows the decision back in April to make King Lake available as a public fishing site for other fish species like channel catfish, crappie and largemouth bass. Anglers need fishing licenses to use the lake.
KVOE
WEATHER: Friday morning travels notably improved from pre-sunrise conditions Thursday
After isolated to scattered slick spots hampered travel across the KVOE listening area Thursday morning, there are no such problems Friday morning. Streets are largely clear in Emporia and highways are largely clear outside of town. Kandrive.org indicates seasonal driving, meaning isolated icy patches, on US Highway 50 from Emporia west to the Lyon-Chase county line and on Kansas Highway 99 from Emporia south the Lyon-Greenwood county line.
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession
Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Extradition case against Louisiana man to continue, but case against California man dismissed
A man wanted in two Louisiana parishes will have extradition hearings in Lyon County next month. Separate hearings for Thomas Lee Furry are set for Feb. 13 before Judge Doug Jones. Furry waived extradition as part of separate hearings Thursday. He’s accused of violating probation in Bossier Parish and Caddo...
KVOE
WEATHER: Grass fire develops north of Northern Heights High School; very high fire danger expected through Monday
Several Lyon County fire departments were involved in fighting a grass fire 20 miles north of Emporia on Saturday. Fire developed near Roads 380 and M, about six miles north of Northern Heights High School and two miles south of the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, around 5 pm. There is currently no official word on a cause or acreage burned.
KVOE
Court process advances in Lyon County attempted murder case
Pretrial and arraignment is the next step in the court process for a Fredonia man accused of trying to kill another man near Emporia this past fall. Following a hearing recently in Lyon County District Court, Judge Doug Jones set 2 pm Feb. 16 as the next court date for Logan Dale Casteel. Judge Lee Fowler will preside.
KVOE
With a clean audit and healthy financial balance, USD 251 preparing for upcoming facility study
USD 251 North Lyon County is, financially speaking, in great shape with the back half of the academic year now underway. According to USD 251 Superintendent Bob Blair, the district’s audit report, delivered during the board of education’s recent meeting last week, “went really well.” Blair adds a recent financial update showed the district’s budget is “very healthy” at this time.
KVOE
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
KVOE
Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February
A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
KVOE
Eisenhower State Park burglary under investigation
Kansas Wildlife and Parks is asking for help after a burglary at the Eisenhower State Park office near Melvern. The department says the incident apparently happened just before 11 am Jan. 8. The suspect allegedly broke a window before entering the office, taking an empty safe and a web camera.
KVOE
Rural Street stoplight fixed at West Sixth; Congress stoplight to remain flashing until further notice
One set of flashing lights on West Highway 50 is back to normal operations after a recent city of Emporia project. Over the last two weeks, city crews installed new wire for the traffic signal at Sixth and Rural. The project also installed new LED traffic lights, new detection cameras and new components in the intersection’s traffic cabinet.
Comments / 0