Paper Mill Playhouse presents Disney's Hercules
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules from February 16 through March 19, 2023. It’s a terrific twist of fates! The inspired Disney animated film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. Is love a possibility too? Oh, Hades, yes! The roof-raising score features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go the Distance,” as well as “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” along with new songs written for the stage.
An Interview with Christopher Padula on The White Vulture Film Festival
(HAWTHORNE, NJ) -- The 1st Annual White Vulture Film Festival and Vulture Awards will take place February 22-23, 2023, on two screens at the Hawthorne Theater. The festival will consist of two full days of screenings and co-hosted by Flavio Romeo, Hawthorne resident and host of the Towncast and New York actor Anna Swanson. New Jersey Stage spoke with Christopher Padula, the Founder/Director of the festival to learn more.
The ShowRoom to Host Stand-Up Science Comedy Show
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The ShowRoom Asbury Park welcomes comedian Ben Miller and his show Stand-Up Science on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30pm. A show that’s equal measures hilarious, educational, and deeply personal, scientist turned stand-up comedian Ben Miller takes you on a journey that explores everything from chairs to the thermodynamics of refrigerators with a wit and humor that make these topics both approachable and delightful. The show had a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Mark Henley will host the event and Angelo Gingerelli will open for Miller.
A World of Wonder Awaits at Reeves-Reed Arboretum's "Imaginature: Children's Book Art" Exhibit
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Escape the winter cold and enter into a world of wonder at Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s first art exhibition of 2023, Imaginature: Children’s Book Art. The exquisite exhibition features illustrations, paintings, and wood block prints by award-winning artists Margaret Peot and Giselle Potter and will surely delight art and nature lovers of all ages! The show runs February 7 through May 14, 2023, and comprises a collection of works spanning book art, editorial illustrations, and fine art pieces showcasing each author/illustrator’s mastery of her medium.
A Look at February Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- February features terrific events at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC). From the death-defying acrobatics of Cirque Zuma Zuma to the blues of the legendary Keb’ Mo’, the comedy of Paula Poundstone to a celebration of Ray Charles, there are plenty of opportunities to go out and enjoy the arts this winter at MPAC.
RVCC Theatre Launches School-Time Series with Show About Underground Railroad
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will launch its School-Time Series of productions for young people with a performance of Finding North on Friday, February 3 at 10:00am. The play brings to life the powerful stories of the strivings, sacrifices, and dreams of John P. Parker, a former enslaved man who dedicated his life to helping enslaved people escape through the Underground Railroad in southern Ohio.
Bordentown Regional High School Theatre presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented across three performances February 24-25 at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. A trio of engaging Narrators tells the magical, musical story of Joseph, whose jealous brothers inadvertently set him on a journey from obscurity to fame and power. With catchy songs in a variety of styles, this jubilant musical about family, dreams, and an Elvis-inspired Pharaoh will entertain and delight the whole family.
Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has announced Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director. Following the news of Justin Waldman taking the reins as Artistic Director in November 2022, Nora will join the leadership team in February 2023, bringing her vast background and experience in not only theater and entertainment but work culture and staff development, budgeting and finance, and re-imaging fundraising and messaging.
Violinist Hilary Hahn in Sibelius concerto with New Jersey Symphony, plus music by Coleridge-Taylor and Prokofiev
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony and violinist Hilary Hahn in the Sibelius Violin Concerto on a January 28–29 program featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A Minor and Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875–1912) was a prolific black British composer of chamber music, choral works, songs and orchestral works, including the brilliant single-movement Ballade in A Minor.
Get 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts
It’s that time of year again! Must-See Week is back offering 2-for-1 tickets to dozens of NYC cultural institutions, from museums to concert halls and more. Between now and February 12, you can book two tickets for the price of one to more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours set between January 17 and February 12, including at Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.
George Street Playhouse presents "Clyde's" by Lynn Nottage
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The next production at George Street Playhouse is Clyde's, the lightning- charged comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Directed by Melissa Maxwell, the Tony-Nominated tale of reinvention and redemption marks the play’s debut at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Performances begin January 31 and runs through February 19, 2023. Tickets are now on sale.
"Gigantar" to be Unveiled in Asbury Park on Saturday
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- A 24-foot guitar, named “Gigantar" by its creator - sculptor / world-renowned Artist Shannon (MacDonald), born and raised in New Jersey, has chosen The Stone Pony in Asbury Park as the place of unveiling before it takes its five-state journey from New Jersey to Illinois… where its final destination and permanent home will be on the great wall of the “Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66”.
McCarter Theatre presents "Between Two Knees"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- McCarter Theatre invites audiences to start the New Year laughing with the outrageously funny and wickedly subversive tale of familial love, loss and connection: Between Two Knees, by acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1941’s and directed by Eric Ting. The production is on stage at McCarter’s Matthews Theatre starting January 31, through February 13. Smashing through where most textbooks stop teaching Native history (the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee) Between Two Knees takes us from the forced re-education at Indian boarding schools, through World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam, the 1973 takeover at Wounded Knee and maybe even breaks time itself.
A Look at "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - open a theater!
Remember Jones Presents: The Songs About Jane Project at The Vogel
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Remember Jones presents: The Songs About Jane Project at The Vogel on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm. Honoring what Billboard calls “one of the best-performing 21st-century albums”, the Songs About Jane project celebrates the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s debut album in a new, high-energy music event.
Jess Alaimo and Max Sheppard present My Funny Valentine
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On Wednesday February 15 at 6:00pm, you can enjoy a vegan buffet dinner and jokes from two local comedians, Jess Alaimo and Max Sheppard, at Asbury Park’s Ada’s Gojjo restaurant. The dinner and comedy show is called My Funny Valentine. Award-winning comedian Jess Alaimo...
Barsky Gallery of Hoboken Presents an artist's reception for "Graffiti Dreams" by Kim Schmitt Thomas
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Barsky Gallery in Hoboken will hold an intimate reception to honor artist Kim Schmitt Thomas' solo art exhibition entitled "Graffiti Dreams." The show is already on view at 89 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ, and the reception will take place on Thursday, January 19th, from 6:00pm-9:00pm, to celebrate her exceptional talent.
NJPAC and Newark Public Library present Philip Roth Festival
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the anchor cultural institution for the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey, in collaboration with the Newark Public Library, will present Philip Roth Unbound, a weekend-long festival (March 17-19) that will celebrate, challenge and explore the life, legacy and work of novelist and Newark-native Philip Roth, on what would have been his 90th birthday weekend.
MPAC presents Kevin James: the Irregardless Tour
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- TV and film star Kevin James will perform an evening of stand-up comedy at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00pm. Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.
Aspire Performing Arts Company presents "The Addams Family: A New Musical"
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- A magnificently macabre musical comedy, The Addams Family: A New Musical, produced by Aspire Performing Arts Company, will take place January 20-22 at the Fair Lawn Community Center’s George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation. The show, based on the beloved characters, was created by an award-winning team that includes authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Wild Party).
