Local Sources- Thursday morning, January 12, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Trooper Hurley was patrolling US 41 near Decker when he observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Trooper Hurley activated his radar and clocked the 2021 Kia at 79 mph in the 60 mph zone. Moments later, Trooper Hurley stopped the vehicle on US 41 and identified the driver as Brianna Ransom, 20, of Chicago. Three other passengers were inside the vehicle. While communicating with the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the female driver put the vehicle in gear and drove off at a high rate of speed. While chasing the vehicle, Trooper Hurley observed an object that was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. The object struck the shoulder and sparked from the impact before landing in the grass. The driver continued south traveling more than 100 mph. Trooper Roberts deployed stop sticks in Gibson County near CR 350 North causing the vehicle to stop between CR 225 and CR 100 N. All the passengers were removed from the vehicle without further incident. During a search of the vehicle, the lower part of a Glock handgun was located. The serial number had been filed off and was not readable.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO