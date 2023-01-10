Read full article on original website
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Christina Hall’s Husband Reveals He ‘Medically Retired’ From Being a Police Officer, Calls It a ‘Thankless Job’
Christina Hall's husband, Josh, got candid about his former work in the police force, and said "all officers are not saints."
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult classic horror that fully deserved the sequel it never got takes a chainsaw to the streaming charts
Any horror franchise that sticks around for a while almost inevitably succumbs to the law of diminishing returns eventually, but we’ll never get to find out if that would have been the case for Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, which shamefully remains a one-and-done effort. To be fair, that...
Guillermo del Toro Explains Why ‘Pinocchio’ Is Not a Kids Movie But Still Enjoyable For Families
You might think the story of “Pinocchio” is familiar, but it isn’t. There have been at least 60 film adaptations for film and TV, including of course Disney’s 1940 animated version. In “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the filmmaker and his team don’t follow the plot too closely, but it’s more faithful than most in retaining the darkness, tenderness and humor of Carlo Collodi’s 1881 novel. The Netflix movie was written by Patrick McHale and del Toro, who shares director credit with Mark Gustafson. It’s not a children’s movie, but it is. “Patrick and I were writing for an audience that could include children,”...
Popculture
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked crime thriller inspired by real events does injustice to a gripping true story on streaming
Any broad genre film that bills itself as being “inspired by true events” should always be taken with a hefty helping of salt when history has shown that sizeable creative liberties are regularly taken to spin a good yarn, but that doesn’t mean Silk Road couldn’t have done a much better job of maximizing the potential of its own narrative.
epicstream.com
Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?
A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
Collider
‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Leads a Familiar and Forgettable Western
It's tough to imagine an audience that would be satisfied with The Old Way, a new Western starring Nicolas Cage. One would presume that Cage-heads would be the film's primary target, but super fans of the oftentimes grandiose actor will likely find themselves disappointed by the actor's muted performance here. The same goes for anyone hoping Cage will unleash one of his brilliantly introspective performances that suddenly reminds everyone how fantastic an actor he can be when he gets the right material and really puts his mind to it. (See: 2021's worthwhile Pig.) We don't get either of those versions of Cage here. So removing him from the equation, what we're left with is an overly generic genre picture that seems confused about whether it wants to be a classic throwback to a Western revenge movie or a modern update of one.
‘The Glory’: K-Drama Writer Teared-up During Song Hye-kyo’s Scarred Body Scene: ‘She Wanted to Look Emaciated and Small’
'The Glory' has an impactful bullying scene as Dong-eun is burned by a curling iron. Actor Song Hye-kyo did not want to look 'pretty' during her character's scarred scene in the K-drama.
Popculture
Judy Blume Classic Getting Movie Adaptation 50 Years Later
Almost 50 years since Judy Blume's coming-of-age story was published, Are You There, God? It's Me Margaret is being adapted into a film. The 1970 classic comes to theaters April 28, starring Abby Ryder Forston as Margaret, Kathy Bates as her grandma, Sylvia, and Benny Safdie and Rachel McAdams as her parents Herb and Barbara.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Carpenter clarifies talk on his interest in directing a ‘Dead Space’ movie
John Carpenter is one of the most beloved directors around, with hits like Halloween, The Thing, They Live, Big Trouble in Little China, Escape From New York, and Assault on Precinct 13 going on to have a huge impact on the genre. He’s also a supremely talented musician, providing scores for many of his own movies, and proving he still knows his way around a synthesizer by creating music for Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy.
