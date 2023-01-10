ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: Only 1 location left in Central New York

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Syracuse.com

Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Syracuse.com

New York Ski Report for January 15, 2023

Belleayre Mt.1/14/2023MG - PP12 - 3645 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain1/14/2023MG - PP10 - 3019 - 195 - 58:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center1/14/20231MG28 - 283 - 03 - 08:00AM / 5:00PM. Events:Open From 8am To...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say

New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

The most popular Girl Scout Cookie in New York State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Girl Scout season is here, and everyone is searching for their favorite cookie this time of year. After the new cookie, Raspberry Rally, was introduced, people can’t get Girl Scout Cookies off their minds and out of their Google search history. Each state in the United States has a favorite cookie […]
urbancny.com

Two Women’s Worlds Collide During One Perfect Storm

Third Play in Syracuse Stage Season Translated for Both English and Spanish-Speaking Audiences. Syracuse, NY – Next up at Syracuse Stage is Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running February 15 to March 5, 2023. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, Espejos: Clean is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, CT and Syracuse, NY.
SYRACUSE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
nomadlawyer.org

10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York

A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Stop indulging the fantasy of an I-81 ‘skyway’ over Syracuse (Editorial Board Opinion)

Let’s all stop pretending that building a 70-foot-tall “signature skyway” bridge over downtown Syracuse to carry Interstate 81 is a serious idea. It is not. Staff writer Michelle Breidenbach makes that abundantly clear in her story, “Why an I-81 ‘skyway’ would be costly and unworkable: ‘Who wants to live under a 70-foot bridge?’ “ (Jan. 11, 2023).
SYRACUSE, NY
