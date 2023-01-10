ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Disney's Hercules

(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules from February 16 through March 19, 2023. It’s a terrific twist of fates! The inspired Disney animated film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. Is love a possibility too? Oh, Hades, yes! The roof-raising score features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go the Distance,” as well as “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” along with new songs written for the stage.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The ShowRoom to Host Stand-Up Science Comedy Show

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The ShowRoom Asbury Park welcomes comedian Ben Miller and his show Stand-Up Science on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30pm. A show that’s equal measures hilarious, educational, and deeply personal, scientist turned stand-up comedian Ben Miller takes you on a journey that explores everything from chairs to the thermodynamics of refrigerators with a wit and humor that make these topics both approachable and delightful. The show had a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Mark Henley will host the event and Angelo Gingerelli will open for Miller.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

An Interview with Christopher Padula on The White Vulture Film Festival

(HAWTHORNE, NJ) -- The 1st Annual White Vulture Film Festival and Vulture Awards will take place February 22-23, 2023, on two screens at the Hawthorne Theater. The festival will consist of two full days of screenings and co-hosted by Flavio Romeo, Hawthorne resident and host of the Towncast and New York actor Anna Swanson. New Jersey Stage spoke with Christopher Padula, the Founder/Director of the festival to learn more.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Eagle Theatre presents "The Wild Party"

(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- Eagle Theatre’s 2022-2023 Mainstage Season kicks off with a bang of a soiree…literally. Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party runs this February 9-26, 2023. The prohibition-era musical is based on Joseph March’s 1926 book-length ballad. Once the poem entered public domain, two writers simultaneously wrote musicals with the same title and premiered them Off-Broadway in the same 1999-2000 season. Lippa’s version found success with original cast members of note including Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, and Brian D’Arcy James. Eagle Theatre brings this jazz-infused, thrilling production to South Jersey as part of their 2022-2023 Season of Creativity, Community, and Connection.
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

A World of Wonder Awaits at Reeves-Reed Arboretum's "Imaginature: Children's Book Art" Exhibit

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Escape the winter cold and enter into a world of wonder at Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s first art exhibition of 2023, Imaginature: Children’s Book Art. The exquisite exhibition features illustrations, paintings, and wood block prints by award-winning artists Margaret Peot and Giselle Potter and will surely delight art and nature lovers of all ages! The show runs February 7 through May 14, 2023, and comprises a collection of works spanning book art, editorial illustrations, and fine art pieces showcasing each author/illustrator’s mastery of her medium.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Pure Imagination at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council

(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- Pure Imagination will be performed at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council’s gallery space at 54 First Avenue in Atlantic Highlands on Saturday February 4th at 7:30pm. Pure Imagination is a song-filled, story-filled celebration of Academy Award, Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning songwriter Leslie Bricusse and his amazing collaborations with Anthony Newley, Henry Mancini and John Williams. The show features Broadway performers Jeanne Montano, James Patterson and Linda Moshier. Robert Cioffi, the creator and musical director, will be on the piano.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
New Jersey Stage

RVCC Theatre Launches School-Time Series with Show About Underground Railroad

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will launch its School-Time Series of productions for young people with a performance of Finding North on Friday, February 3 at 10:00am. The play brings to life the powerful stories of the strivings, sacrifices, and dreams of John P. Parker, a former enslaved man who dedicated his life to helping enslaved people escape through the Underground Railroad in southern Ohio.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newton Theatre presents The Winery Dogs

(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents The Winery Dogs ft. Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan & Mike Portnoy on Monday, February 27, 2023. Doors are at 6:00pm, showtime is 7:00pm. It’s been, well, a literal dog’s age since the vibrant powerhouse trio known as The Winery Dogs marked their recording...
NEWTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Showroom to Spotlight Films by A24

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- A24 has created and distributed some of the most original and visionary independent films of the past ten years. In celebration of their commitment to innovation, The ShowRoom in Asbury Park will present 5 screenings of A24's new film, When You Finish Saving The World from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22. Three of A24’s most popular films of 2022, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Aftersun, and Pearl, will return for limited screenings that weekend as well.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Aspire Performing Arts Company presents "The Addams Family: A New Musical"

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- A magnificently macabre musical comedy, The Addams Family: A New Musical, produced by Aspire Performing Arts Company, will take place January 20-22 at the Fair Lawn Community Center’s George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation. The show, based on the beloved characters, was created by an award-winning team that includes authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Wild Party).
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Bordentown Regional High School Theatre presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented across three performances February 24-25 at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. A trio of engaging Narrators tells the magical, musical story of Joseph, whose jealous brothers inadvertently set him on a journey from obscurity to fame and power. With catchy songs in a variety of styles, this jubilant musical about family, dreams, and an Elvis-inspired Pharaoh will entertain and delight the whole family.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

A Look at "Popcorn Falls"

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - open a theater!
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has announced Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director. Following the news of Justin Waldman taking the reins as Artistic Director in November 2022, Nora will join the leadership team in February 2023, bringing her vast background and experience in not only theater and entertainment but work culture and staff development, budgeting and finance, and re-imaging fundraising and messaging.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

George Street Playhouse presents "Clyde's" by Lynn Nottage

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The next production at George Street Playhouse is Clyde's, the lightning- charged comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Directed by Melissa Maxwell, the Tony-Nominated tale of reinvention and redemption marks the play’s debut at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Performances begin January 31 and runs through February 19, 2023. Tickets are now on sale.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy