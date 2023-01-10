Read full article on original website
Paper Mill Playhouse presents Disney's Hercules
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules from February 16 through March 19, 2023. It’s a terrific twist of fates! The inspired Disney animated film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. Is love a possibility too? Oh, Hades, yes! The roof-raising score features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go the Distance,” as well as “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” along with new songs written for the stage.
The ShowRoom to Host Stand-Up Science Comedy Show
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The ShowRoom Asbury Park welcomes comedian Ben Miller and his show Stand-Up Science on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30pm. A show that’s equal measures hilarious, educational, and deeply personal, scientist turned stand-up comedian Ben Miller takes you on a journey that explores everything from chairs to the thermodynamics of refrigerators with a wit and humor that make these topics both approachable and delightful. The show had a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Mark Henley will host the event and Angelo Gingerelli will open for Miller.
An Interview with Christopher Padula on The White Vulture Film Festival
(HAWTHORNE, NJ) -- The 1st Annual White Vulture Film Festival and Vulture Awards will take place February 22-23, 2023, on two screens at the Hawthorne Theater. The festival will consist of two full days of screenings and co-hosted by Flavio Romeo, Hawthorne resident and host of the Towncast and New York actor Anna Swanson. New Jersey Stage spoke with Christopher Padula, the Founder/Director of the festival to learn more.
Eagle Theatre presents "The Wild Party"
(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- Eagle Theatre’s 2022-2023 Mainstage Season kicks off with a bang of a soiree…literally. Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party runs this February 9-26, 2023. The prohibition-era musical is based on Joseph March’s 1926 book-length ballad. Once the poem entered public domain, two writers simultaneously wrote musicals with the same title and premiered them Off-Broadway in the same 1999-2000 season. Lippa’s version found success with original cast members of note including Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, and Brian D’Arcy James. Eagle Theatre brings this jazz-infused, thrilling production to South Jersey as part of their 2022-2023 Season of Creativity, Community, and Connection.
A World of Wonder Awaits at Reeves-Reed Arboretum's "Imaginature: Children's Book Art" Exhibit
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Escape the winter cold and enter into a world of wonder at Reeves-Reed Arboretum’s first art exhibition of 2023, Imaginature: Children’s Book Art. The exquisite exhibition features illustrations, paintings, and wood block prints by award-winning artists Margaret Peot and Giselle Potter and will surely delight art and nature lovers of all ages! The show runs February 7 through May 14, 2023, and comprises a collection of works spanning book art, editorial illustrations, and fine art pieces showcasing each author/illustrator’s mastery of her medium.
Pure Imagination at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- Pure Imagination will be performed at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council’s gallery space at 54 First Avenue in Atlantic Highlands on Saturday February 4th at 7:30pm. Pure Imagination is a song-filled, story-filled celebration of Academy Award, Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning songwriter Leslie Bricusse and his amazing collaborations with Anthony Newley, Henry Mancini and John Williams. The show features Broadway performers Jeanne Montano, James Patterson and Linda Moshier. Robert Cioffi, the creator and musical director, will be on the piano.
RVCC Theatre Launches School-Time Series with Show About Underground Railroad
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will launch its School-Time Series of productions for young people with a performance of Finding North on Friday, February 3 at 10:00am. The play brings to life the powerful stories of the strivings, sacrifices, and dreams of John P. Parker, a former enslaved man who dedicated his life to helping enslaved people escape through the Underground Railroad in southern Ohio.
Newton Theatre presents The Winery Dogs
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents The Winery Dogs ft. Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan & Mike Portnoy on Monday, February 27, 2023. Doors are at 6:00pm, showtime is 7:00pm. It’s been, well, a literal dog’s age since the vibrant powerhouse trio known as The Winery Dogs marked their recording...
Old Library Theatre Presents The 12th Annual One Act Play Festival This Weekend
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre presents the 12th Annual One Act Play Festival on January 14-15, 2023. Now in its 12th year, the Old Library Theatre One Act Play Festival presents five original works selected from over three-hundred submissions from author’s nationwide. Produced by Linda Wiellkotz, this...
Remember Jones Presents: The Songs About Jane Project at The Vogel
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Remember Jones presents: The Songs About Jane Project at The Vogel on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm. Honoring what Billboard calls “one of the best-performing 21st-century albums”, the Songs About Jane project celebrates the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s debut album in a new, high-energy music event.
A Look at February Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- February features terrific events at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC). From the death-defying acrobatics of Cirque Zuma Zuma to the blues of the legendary Keb’ Mo’, the comedy of Paula Poundstone to a celebration of Ray Charles, there are plenty of opportunities to go out and enjoy the arts this winter at MPAC.
The Showroom to Spotlight Films by A24
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- A24 has created and distributed some of the most original and visionary independent films of the past ten years. In celebration of their commitment to innovation, The ShowRoom in Asbury Park will present 5 screenings of A24's new film, When You Finish Saving The World from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22. Three of A24’s most popular films of 2022, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Aftersun, and Pearl, will return for limited screenings that weekend as well.
Aspire Performing Arts Company presents "The Addams Family: A New Musical"
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- A magnificently macabre musical comedy, The Addams Family: A New Musical, produced by Aspire Performing Arts Company, will take place January 20-22 at the Fair Lawn Community Center’s George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation. The show, based on the beloved characters, was created by an award-winning team that includes authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Wild Party).
Bordentown Regional High School Theatre presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented across three performances February 24-25 at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. A trio of engaging Narrators tells the magical, musical story of Joseph, whose jealous brothers inadvertently set him on a journey from obscurity to fame and power. With catchy songs in a variety of styles, this jubilant musical about family, dreams, and an Elvis-inspired Pharaoh will entertain and delight the whole family.
Jess Alaimo and Max Sheppard present My Funny Valentine
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On Wednesday February 15 at 6:00pm, you can enjoy a vegan buffet dinner and jokes from two local comedians, Jess Alaimo and Max Sheppard, at Asbury Park’s Ada’s Gojjo restaurant. The dinner and comedy show is called My Funny Valentine. Award-winning comedian Jess Alaimo...
Makin Waves with Colossal Street Jam: Beyond Happy to be Back
Colossal Street Jam will celebrate “No Way to Live,” their first album in four years, on Feb. 10 at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park with a release party that also will feature the bands of album guests Anthony Krizan and Desiree Spinks. PHOTO BY CHRIS SPIEGEL. Cancer...
A Look at "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - open a theater!
Barsky Gallery of Hoboken Presents an artist's reception for "Graffiti Dreams" by Kim Schmitt Thomas
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Barsky Gallery in Hoboken will hold an intimate reception to honor artist Kim Schmitt Thomas' solo art exhibition entitled "Graffiti Dreams." The show is already on view at 89 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ, and the reception will take place on Thursday, January 19th, from 6:00pm-9:00pm, to celebrate her exceptional talent.
Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has announced Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director. Following the news of Justin Waldman taking the reins as Artistic Director in November 2022, Nora will join the leadership team in February 2023, bringing her vast background and experience in not only theater and entertainment but work culture and staff development, budgeting and finance, and re-imaging fundraising and messaging.
George Street Playhouse presents "Clyde's" by Lynn Nottage
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The next production at George Street Playhouse is Clyde's, the lightning- charged comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Directed by Melissa Maxwell, the Tony-Nominated tale of reinvention and redemption marks the play’s debut at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Performances begin January 31 and runs through February 19, 2023. Tickets are now on sale.
