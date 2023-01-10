Read full article on original website
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
live5news.com
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
Body found near South Carolina home, sheriff says death ‘appears suspicious’
live5news.com
Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets. Shortly after the first...
Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews
live5news.com
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
live5news.com
Deputies recover body near Johns Island home
live5news.com
Missing 14-year-old found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
live5news.com
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
counton2.com
SCHP investigating fatal auto-vs-pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Friday night collision involving a pedestrian. According to SCHP, the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 41 near Hemingway, SC. SCHP said that the 42-year-old victim was trying to cross Highway 41 when...
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
live5news.com
Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a teen who was last seen almost a month ago. De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. It is unknown...
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
Police investigate ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to what they called a serious crash involving a motorcycle on the James Island Connector Thursday morning. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the collision happened on the northbound lanes of SC 30 coming into the downtown area but did not provide many details about the crash. […]
counton2.com
Guns, drugs seized near King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) recently arrested multiple people who were found to be in possession of guns and drugs after an encounter in a King Street parking garage. According to CPD, officers were patrolling the garage at 399 King Street the night of January...
live5news.com
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after several pounds of marijuana was found in their luggage. Adonis Zynaris Kiawoh, 20, and 23-year-old Dwayne Simmons were both charged with traffic marijuana, more than 10 pounds, but less than 100 pounds, jail records...
live5news.com
Police seek to identify person accused of 2 Moncks Corner armed robberies
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to two December armed robberies. Police say the person committed the robberies within an hour of each other. In both instances, the person entered the vehicle of an...
