ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets. Shortly after the first...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning.  According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies recover body near Johns Island home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m. Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Missing 14-year-old found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a teen who was last seen almost a month ago. De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. It is unknown...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
counton2.com

Guns, drugs seized near King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) recently arrested multiple people who were found to be in possession of guns and drugs after an encounter in a King Street parking garage. According to CPD, officers were patrolling the garage at 399 King Street the night of January...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after several pounds of marijuana was found in their luggage. Adonis Zynaris Kiawoh, 20, and 23-year-old Dwayne Simmons were both charged with traffic marijuana, more than 10 pounds, but less than 100 pounds, jail records...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy