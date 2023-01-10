Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Asks Elon Musk to Re-Verify His Twitter Account on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak left stunned after contestant solves ‘tough’ puzzle in wild bonus round
A WHEEL of Fortune contestant has flustered Pat Sajak by solving a puzzle that even the host admitted looked "tough." Pashal Miller correctly guessed "They owe me a favor" with so few letters, the 76-six-year-old just stared at the camera. On Wednesday, Paschal Miller from Gary, Indiana, ended up winning...
'Yellowstone' star Gil Birmingham on working with Kevin Costner: 'Deep respect and appreciation for him'
“Yellowstone” actor Gil Birmingham talked about working on the show with co-star Kevin Costner while speaking to reporters at the Critics Choice Awards.
ComicBook
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Narrator Confirms He Got Paid in Weed
The original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has become one of the most iconic films in horror history, but it was a project that barely managed to come to life, with narrator of the opening prologue John Larroquette confirming that director Tobe Hooper managed to save a few bucks by paying the actor in weed instead of cash. In the almost 50 years since the film was unleashed, countless rumors and reports about the filming experience on the seminal film have circulated, some of which have been refuted and others of which have been debunked, but with Hooper himself and other members of the cast and crew passing away over the years, some of the anecdotes have been harder to clarify.
ComicBook
Always Sunny Star Breaks Silence on Fantastic Four Casting Rumors
Since Marvel Studios first announced it was officially working on a Fantastic Four reboot, fans have been anxious to find out the actors behind the MCU's version of Marvel's First Family. Plenty of times various fancasts have gone viral over and over, including the idea Glenn Howerton could be playing Mr. Fantastic himself, Reed Richards. While many fans have expressed their desire to see the actor in the role, the Always Sunny alumnus said in one recent interview he has yet to get a call about the movie.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Fans are Obsessed with Daddy Pedro Pascal
The first episode of HBO's The Last of Us is finally here, and while the jury is still out on the episode itself, there's clearly one aspect of the show that's a hit: Pedro Pascal as daddy Joel Miller. Social media has been inundated with Tweets from fans that are loving seeing Pascal in a fatherly role once again. It certainly doesn't hurt that Pascal spent some time shirtless in the episode, so viewers might need a little time to clear their minds and figure out how they liked the episode as a whole!
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
ComicBook
WandaVision Fans Celebrate Show's Second Anniversary
Today marks a very important day in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. On January 15, 2021, WandaVision premiered on Disney+. The show kicked off Phase Four, and it also became one of the franchise's most popular projects. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations and it continues to be a trending topic on social media two years later. In fact, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate WandaVision's second anniversary.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Plans to "Embarrass Himself" at The Oscars if Spirited Original Song is Nominated
Ryan Reynolds has been taking a break from superheroes and has been having a pretty successful run with all of the projects that he's released. In the past few years, the actor has released films like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and an Apple TV+ Christmas movie titled Spirited. Spirited stars Reynolds and Will Farrell and has had rumblings that one of the songs from the film would get nominated for an Academy Award. Reynolds seems like he's a bit excited but nervous at the possibility and has recently revealed how he would feel if it actually happened. In a recent interview with Variety, the jokes that if the song is nominated he'd probably embarrass himself on the Oscars stage.
ComicBook
The Secret World of Alex Mack Ended 25 Years Ago Today
On January 15, 1998, Nickelodeon aired the final episode of The Secret World of Alex Mack. With 78 episodes, Alex Mack was the network's longest-running live-action scripted series -- a title it would hold for over a decade, before finally being unseated by iCarly in 2011. Additionally, Alex Mack was one of the earliest efforts by Nick to make something that could be considered a superhero story. While she never suited up to save the world, Alex got super powers after an accident, not unlike so many Marvel heroes of the 1960s, and then spent every episode trying to protect her secret identity, while using the powers to get herself and her friends out of jams.
ComicBook
Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans
Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
ComicBook
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
