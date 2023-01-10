Nike is retroing a forgotten gem from its Air Max line this year and will drop for the first time ever the original big bubble version of the Air Max 1 from 1986. The sneaker is distinct from the standard Air Max 1 in that it has a bigger visible Air unit on the midsole. The Air Max 1 with the bigger bubble didn’t see a full release in the ’80s, and the smaller bubble version has persisted in the sneaker’s long retro life.

