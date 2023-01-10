Read full article on original website
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
Here's Why WWE Fans Are Talking About "Chad Frost"
You may have noticed the name "Chad Frost" repeatedly popping up on Twitter this weekend. No, he's not some long-lost forgotten wrestler from the territory days or the rejected alternative name for a popular current star. It's actually because of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's NBC series Young Rock. The latest...
UFC Heavyweight Champion Released, Jon Jones Returning to Challenge for Title
UFC President Dana White had some big news to share after UFC Fight Night, revealing that UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou had been released from his contract, as the two parties were not able to come to terms on a new deal after two years of negotiations. White revealed that Ngannou is an unrestricted free agent and has been stripped of the Title (via Marc Raimondi), and it was confirmed that Jon Jones will be making his return to action for that very Title.
Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling as Authority Figure, Another Returns During Latest TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling recently saw the arrival of two former WWE stars. Friday night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view saw the arrival of Santino Marella as the show's new authority figure, the Director of Authority (DOA). The former Intercontinental Champion has made a few sporadic appearances on Impact programming since 2017, but this appears to be a more consistent role as it was later announced he officially signed with the company. Marella was released by WWE in 2016 and would only make sporadic appearances in the years that followed. He has wrestled 26 matches in his post-WWE career and runs the Battle Arts Academy in Ontario, Canada.
WWE Teases Splitting Undisputed Titles on SmackDown
It's been a rather busy episode of WWE SmackDown right from the start, though WWE might have just teased something huge relatively early on. During the episode, Adam Pearce is trying to navigate the back and forth between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, who are now a full-on Tag Team. The two are getting each other hyped for a new tournament that Pearce says will determine the new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. It's specifically said that it will be for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, suggesting that the Raw and SmackDown Titles will be split before the winner of the tournament can face The Usos for the Titles.
New John Cena Report Indicates WWE's WrestleMania 39 Plans
John Cena, based on numerous reports from the past six months, will be back in action at WrestleMania 39 this coming April. But the mystery regarding who his opponent might be has remained unsolved. Austin Theory had been openly calling for a match with Cena for well over a year, but then Logan Paul inserted himself into the conversation after his excellent bout with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Cena stepped back in the ring for a tag team match with Kevin Owens against Reigns and Sami Zayn late last month and, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE planned to tape something involving Cena and Theory while he was in Tampa for that episode of SmackDown.
Details on Triple H's Talent Meeting Ahead of SmackDown Revealed
WWE SmackDown is right around the corner, but it's understandable if that's the last thing on most WWE fans' minds with all the news that has hit over the past two weeks. That includes Vince McMahon's return to the company and Stephanie McMahon's resignation and surgery, and one of the many questions coming out of the shakeup regarded Triple H's continued running of WWE Creative. Fightful Select has released a report recounting the details of a talent meeting Triple H held ahead of tonight's show, and he directly addresses his continued role, McMahon's return, and more.
Details Revealed on Mercedes Moné's (Sasha Banks) Movie Role
Mercedes Varnado (Mercedes Moné, WWE's Sasha Banks) recently revealed that she had filmed her first movie, and now more details have been released regarding what that project actually is. The film is an action thriller called The Collective (via Deadline), and will revolve around a group of righteous assassins called The Collective that are trying to take down a human trafficking ring that has the support of untouchable billionaires. No word on who Varnado will be playing or when the film will release, but we do know this is what she was filming while she was in Boston late last year.
Matt Riddle Posts Latest Update During WWE Suspension
Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV back in early December after receiving a vicious beatdown from Solo Sikoa. It was later reported that Riddle had failed a drug test, which prompted a suspension and made WWE give Riddle an ultimatum — either enter rehab or be fired. Riddle chose the former and broke his silence on the situation weeks later. He tweeted out, "I've been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren't happy about it, but I couldn't be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support."
New Report on WWE Sale, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque's "Opposition," Saudi Arabia
The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided a number of updates on WWE's attempt at a sale this week, addressing a number of previous reports regarding Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque and Saudi Arabia. Per the latter, reports popped up late Tuesday night that a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had alread been agreed to "in principle." That has since been repeatedly debunked, though it was noted the country was still in the running.
