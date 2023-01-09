Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HOMB
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.01, changing hands as high as $23.05 per share. Home BancShares Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $583.84, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and...
NASDAQ
American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
NASDAQ
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
NASDAQ
Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
Encore Wire (WIRE) closed the most recent trading day at $149.31, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper wire maker...
NASDAQ
Boot Barn Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as high as $72.17 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.34 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $156.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
NASDAQ
IWM, TSLI: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, where 9,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Halozyme Therapeutics is down about 10.1%, and Inspire Medical Systems is higher by about 0.6%.
NASDAQ
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $8.15, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $16.99, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX): Can Its 8.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX shares soared 8.3% in the last trading session to close at $20.95. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% gain over the past four weeks. Shares price has rising...
