Changes coming to Greenville social districts

By Brandon Tester, Erin Jenkins
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Uptown Greenville’s social districts.

City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social district’s hours were changed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Social districts: What are they, and what are the laws behind them?

State law defines a social district as “A defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.” Social districts must be registered with the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The concept of social districts in Greenville has been in place since October. Now the city is consolidating its two districts as well as changing the hours. City officials said they will increase the number of businesses that can participate, as well as provide customers with a better experience.

The hours have changed from 5 – 10 pm. They are now 11 am to 10 pm Thursday through Saturday.

“We now have one social district called the Greenville Uptown Social District. from what was the Uptown and Dickinson Avenue Social Districts,” said City of Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth. “Those are now connected, additionally they extended the hours.”

Some business owners in Uptown, like Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio, are happy to hear the news.

“Opening the hours, especially during the day, just gives retail an opportunity to get in on everything,” Oliverio said. “As it stands, it doesn’t start till 5 pm and a lot of retail is closed. So someone can come into Sup Dogs, grab a sup crush, a beer, take a stroll down and buy a shirt, that sort of makes it more of an event.”

City leaders and business owners hope by combining the two districts, people will have a better experience and businesses will have more revenue.

