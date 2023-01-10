California flooding: Violent storms force entire town of Montecito to evacuate

Montecito, the California town that has become a celebrity enclave for the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been placed under an evacuation order amid heavy flooding caused by storms.

Residents in all 15 zones of the town were told to leave their homes by County of Santa Barbara officials on Monday, 9 January.

At least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, the National Weather Service reported.

The heavy rain came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in Montecito.

