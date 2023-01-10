ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Meta restricts advertisers’ access to teenagers’ data on Facebook and Instagram

By Martyn Landi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKTCv_0k9bxb4y00

Facebook and Instagram are to tighten restrictions around the data available to firms to target ads at teenage users, the platforms’ parent company Meta has said.

From February, advertisers will no longer be able see a user’s gender or the type of posts they have engaged with as a way of targeting adverts to them.

Under the enhanced restrictions, only a user’s age and location will be used to show them advertising, Meta said.

The social media giant also confirmed that new controls will be introduced in March enabling teenagers to go into the settings in both apps and choose to “see less” of certain types of adverts.

We recognise that teens aren’t necessarily as equipped as adults to make decisions about how their online data is used for advertising

Meta

Many online safety campaigners say social media platforms need to do more to control the types of advertising shown to younger users, warning that inappropriate ads can cause as much harm as offensive or abusive content posted by others.

Meta has previously added restrictions that stop advertisers from targeting teenagers with adverts based on their interests and activities, and the company said the latest updates came in response to research on the issue, direct feedback from experts and global regulation.

“As part of our continued work to keep our apps age-appropriate for teens, we’re making further changes to their ad experiences,” Meta said in a blog post.

“We recognise that teens aren’t necessarily as equipped as adults to make decisions about how their online data is used for advertising, particularly when it comes to showing them products available to purchase.

“For that reason, we’re further restricting the options advertisers have to reach teens, as well as the information we use to show ads to teens.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case

They were killed in a drug deal gone wrong.It was revenge for bullying another student found dead months earlier.A disgruntled student blamed them for him being kicked out of a fraternity.A gang of frat boys decided to carry on a fight that broke out at a party earlier that night.The list goes on and on. These make up only a handful of the countless rumours and conspiracy theories circulating online in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found butchered to death in the small college town of Moscow.But the emerging details appear even worse than the imaginations...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Passengers’ tussle over plane window blind sparks new travel etiquette debate

Look alive, there’s a new travel etiquette debate in town - this time involving plane window blinds.We’ve had the “to recline or not to recline your plane seat” argument; the “is it OK to take your kids in first class?” discourse; the “how dare someone ask me to swap seats on a flight!” drama.Now, it’s the turn of the humble aircraft window.In a Tiktok video that has since gone viral, two travellers on a flight ended up in a stand-off over whether the window blind should be up or down. @ericgoldie Replying to @girlinbeta Literally on my flight...
The Independent

Demi Lovato’s album poster banned in UK for likelihood of causing ‘serious offence’ to Christians

Demi Lovato’s album poster has been banned by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for being likely to cause “serious offence” to Christians.The poster, which was promoting the US singer’s new album Holy Fvck in the UK, was displayed across London last summer before being banned.On the original poster, Lovato wears a bondage-inspired outfit while laying on a large crucifix, with the title of the forthcoming album written across the image.However, the poster has now been officially ruled against by the ASA, after the regulator predicted it was likely to insult viewers based on its link between the crucifix...
AFP

OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, casts spell on Microsoft

The hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now is OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT, a much-hyped chatbot that can write a poem, college essay or even a line of software code. Before the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI had wowed tech geeks with Dall-E 2, a software that creates digital images with a simple instruction.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy