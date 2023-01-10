ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian State TV Guest Clashes With Host Over Nuclear Strikes: 'Pointless'

By Isabel van Brugen
 5 days ago

Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov clashed with a guest over the possible use of nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

"Top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and his panelists promote the idea of resuming nuclear testing and conducting preventative nuclear strikes, but one rational military expert spoils the spectacle by unexpectedly unleashing some common sense," the Daily Beast's Julia Davis captioned a clip on Twitter of Solovyov arguing with the guest.

Solovyov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin , said alongside his other guests, including State Duma members Leonid Kalashnikov and Andrey Gurulyov, that a "demonstrative" or "preemptive" nuclear strike would turn the war in Ukraine in Russia's favor.

He suggested a strike against France in response to President Emmanuel Macron 's promise to send "light tanks"—AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles—to Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAeF8_0k9bxUql00

"A preemptive strike against France, a party to the conflict," said Solovyov.

Responding to the state TV host, Gurulyov said France's decision to supply Ukraine with the armored vehicles "is a serious matter."

"And now about nuclear weapons and testing, everyone is trying to avoid this topic. It is possible in case of a direct threat to the existence of the Russian Federation in its entirety...France is starting to cause us problems, openly, directly, without fear. In that case, France should not exist—would anyone feel sad about that?" he said.

Gurulyov went on to suggest that the area where Russia has "obvious parity...is in nuclear warheads."

"We're making a huge mistake by not improving this area. We should showcase it and not be afraid of it...do one strike against France and it's all over. They will tuck their tails in, I assure you. No one will want to step in. Only dust will remain where France was and others will be deterred," he said.

Evgeny Buzhinsky, a military expert, clashed with the pair, saying that limited nuclear war "is an illusion."

"It would be a global catastrophe with mutual destruction on the United States, the Russian Federation, including all of its regions," Buzhinsky said.

"Thinking that the Russian Federation will demonstratively use nuclear weapons, to scare the West, and everyone will get down on their knees, raise their arms and say, 'this is it, lower the curtain, we're going to make peace with Russia'—it's not going to happen. It's irresponsible to talk about a demonstrative strike."

A visibly frustrated Solovyov suggested that Russian forces should strike Polish units in Poland, rather than on Ukrainian territory.

"If we were the only ones who had nuclear weapons. But they also have nuclear weapons—the U.S., France and Great Britain have them!" said Buzhinsky.

Solovyov fired back: "So Poland and Romania are acceptable targets...?"

"I believe that the use of nuclear weapons is impossible," answered Buzhinsky.

When Solovyov asked Buzhinsky "what's the point" of Russia having nuclear weapons if they aren't being used, the military expert said the weapons are "a political instrument of deterrence."

Solovyov responded: "Who was deterred by it? How did it deter Americans from delivering a full range of weapons?"

Buzhinsky fired back by suggesting that there is no point in holding discussions about the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia unless the country's existence is threatened.

"Let me repeat it: when there is a threat to the existence of Russia as a nation as is proscribed in our doctrine, then I'm certain we will use nuclear weapons. Until then, I believe that all of these conversations are pointless," he concluded.

Putin first threatened in September 2022 that Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its "territorial integrity."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Foreign Ministry for comment.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Comments / 10

Scott Watkins
5d ago

Morons think a nuclear strike on France would "deter" counterattacks on Russia? 😳 It would be an attack on Europe itself, and the response would be beyond catastrophic. Lakes of glass everywhere come to mind.

Reply
9
