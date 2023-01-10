ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shapps on collision course with unions over minimum service levels laws

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYx6H_0k9bxL9S00

Trade unions and ministers are on course for a fresh clash after Grant Shapps set out new laws requiring minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action.

The proposals were condemned as unworkable and illegal by unions, who warned the legislation would “poison industrial relations” and lead to more walkouts.

Business Secretary Mr Shapps said the plans are in line with laws in other European countries and would “protect the lives and the livelihoods of the British people”.

Details of the minimum service levels which will need to be maintained during strikes have yet to be set out.

Mr Shapps said the Government will consult on what an “adequate level of coverage” would be in fire, ambulance and rail services.

He said: “The British people need to know that when they have a heart attack, a stroke or a serious injury, that an ambulance will turn up and that if they need hospital care they have access to it.”

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill will also cover education, border security and nuclear decommissioning sectors, but Mr Shapps said he hopes agreements can be reached with unions in those workplaces to avoid having to use the legislation’s powers.

The Business Secretary told MPs the ambulance strike involving tens of thousands of staff in England and Wales underlines the need for the legislation.

He said that while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has agreed service coverage on a national level for its strikes, paramedics and ambulance drivers have not done so, meaning that “health officials were left guessing at the likely minimum coverage”, putting “lives at risk”.

With around 25,000 ambulance workers due to go on strike again on Wednesday, Mr Shapps told MPs there will be “patchy emergency care” as a result, adding: “This cannot continue.”

A spokesman for the GMB union, which represents some of the ambulance workers taking action, said it was an “extraordinary attack” by Mr Shapps.

“He surely knows that across NHS trusts, GMB members, who care for the public every single day, work closely with employers to provide appropriate cover on strike days and have left picket lines to help out on urgent calls,” the spokesman said.

“The public know who is to blame for the crisis in our NHS – this Government. And people will be disgusted that, in a matter of months, they have gone from clapping health workers to legislating to sack them.”

Ambulance responses are split into categories, with category 1 being the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest, while category 2 covers conditions such as stroke, heart attack and sepsis.

No blanket agreement has been reached on responding to category 2 calls, with unions and trusts agreeing locally which category 2 calls will receive a response during the strike.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said an agreement has been reached for all category 1 calls plus other life-threatening cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

London Ambulance Service has a similar agreement, but the picture is less clear in some other trusts.

NHS England urged people to still call 999 if their condition is life-threatening but to turn to NHS 111, pharmacies and GPs for non-urgent needs.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, who is co-ordinating the Government’s response to the strikes, warned Cabinet colleagues that the planned ambulance strikes will be “challenging”.

Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Paul Nowak warned that the minimum service legislation would risk further strikes.

“This legislation would mean that, when workers democratically vote to strike, they can be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply. That’s undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal,” he said.

“Let’s be clear, if passed, this Bill will prolong disputes and poison industrial relations – leading to more frequent strikes.”

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack called for “a mass movement of resistance to this authoritarian attack”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This Bill is another dangerous gimmick from a Government that should be negotiating to resolve the current crisis they have caused.”

Frank Ward, interim general secretary at the TSSA transport union, said the plans are “wrong, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal”, adding: “Our union totally opposes this move to bring in what amounts to further draconian anti-strike laws which are a clear attack on the rights of working people in our country.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT transport union, said: “The only reason this draconian legislation is being introduced is because they have lost the argument and want to punish workers for having the temerity to demand decent pay and working conditions.”

In her response to Mr Shapps, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “The public is being put at risk every day due to the Government’s NHS crisis and staffing shortages. He is right that it is his Government’s duty to protect the public’s access to essential services, but livelihoods and lives are already being lost.

“We all want minimum standards of safety, service and staffing. It is the ministers failing to provide it.”

The introduction of the legislation comes a day after transport, health and education unions held a series of crisis meetings with Westminster ministers over pay and conditions.

Mr Shapps said: “Granting inflation-busting pay deals outside the independent pay review settlement process is not the sensible way to proceed and it won’t provide a fair outcome.”

Meanwhile, primary schools around Scotland have closed after last-ditch talks failed to prevent strike action, with secondary school staff set to walk out on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government accused of attempting to fast track new law on strikes

The Government is being accused of attempting to “steamroller” through new legislation on strikes amid mounting anger over the “spiteful” measure.A Bill on ensuring minimum levels of service during industrial action will receive its Second Reading in Parliament on Monday as part of ministers’ response to months of strikes and more walkouts due in the coming weeks.Labour said it will oppose the legislation and any attempts to fast track it through Parliament without proper scrutiny.The TUC said the planned law would give ministers sweeping new powers that restrict the right to strike.This draconian Bill is a full-frontal attack on the...
The Independent

Keir Starmer sparks Labour left backlash with NHS reform plan

Sir Keir Starmer faced a backlash over plans to tackle “bureaucratic nonsense” in the NHS, as the Labour leader risks a deepening row within in his party over his push to win the centre ground ahead of the general election.The opposition leader said inefficiencies in the NHS created a “mind-boggling waste of time” and said he wanted to allow patients to be able to bypass GPs and self-refer themselves to specialists.The British Medical Association (BMA) said Labour didn’t “understand” the vital role of GPs, while leading NHS campaigner Dr Rachel Clarke called Sir Keir’s proposal “monumentally stupid”.Despite Sir Keir’s insistence...
The Independent

Labour vows to hand ‘weak’ Rishi Sunak first defeat over Online Safety Bill

Keir Starmer’s Labour party has vowed to hand “weak” Rishi Sunak his first Commons defeat if the prime minister does not agree to toughen up his Online Safety Bill.Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell told The Independent that Mr Sunak had failed to “read the room” by only threatening fines – rather than criminal liability – for social media bosses if they fail to protect children from damaging content.Ms Powell said Labour will back an amendment signed by almost 50 Tory MPs to ensure social media company directors face up to two years in jail if they fail to obey new...
The Independent

Deadline approaches for Rishi Sunak to decide on blocking Scotland’s gender law

The deadline for Rishi Sunak to decide whether to block Scotland’s gender laws will arrive this week as he considers legal advice about its impact.Multiple reports have suggested that the legal advice the UK Government has received will provide the Prime Minister with the cover he requires to trigger Section 35 of the Scotland Act.If he does so, he will become the first No 10 incumbent to use the blocking mechanism.The Scotland Act, which established a devolved Scottish government and parliament, gives Westminster four weeks to consider bills passed by Holyrood that could have an “adverse effect on the operation...
The Independent

Blocking Scotland’s gender reforms would be ‘calamitous’, campaigners say

Campaigners have warned of “calamitous consequences” for trans people and the devolution settlement if the UK Government blocks Scotland’s gender recognition law.LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to voice its concerns as the UK Government considers legal advice about whether to use its powers to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from becoming law.MSPs last month passed the Bill by 86 votes to 39, approving reforms which would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.The Bill will also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for...
The Independent

Boris Johnson embroiled in fresh row over finances amid Tory leadership comeback plan

Boris Johnson has been urged to come clean about his financial affairs and end his Conservative leadership ambitions, as the former prime minister became embroiled in a fresh row over money.The prime minister is thought to have secured an £800,000 line of credit while he was at No 10, backed by a millionaire relative who was suggested for a top role at a quango.Canadian businessman Sam Blyth agreed to guarantee the huge credit facility for his distant cousin in December 2020 before it was taken out in February 2021, a newspaper report claimed.Labour condemned the lack of transparency around the “alleged...
The Independent

Declare Iran’s revolutionary guard a terror group after Alireza Akbari’s execution, Labour urges

Labour has called for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be branded a terrorist organisation after the execution of Alireza Akbari.David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the force, which is a branch of Iran’s armed forces, is “behaving like a terrorist organisation” and should be proscribed.Akbari, a British-Iranian national and former Tehran defence official, was arrested in 2019 and accused of spying for MI6, a charge which he denied. The Iranian state media confirmed his execution.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the execution and branded it “a callous and cowardly act”...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak condemns ‘callous and cowardly’ execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari

Rishi Sunak has condemned the “callous and cowardly” execution of a British-Iranian dual national in Iran.Alireza Akbari, who once served in Iran’s defence ministry, had been accused of spying, an allegation he denied. Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s judiciary, said he had been hanged.Mr Sunak, writing on Twitter on Saturday morning said: “I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” the Prime Minister continued. “My thoughts...
The Independent

UK-EU talks on Northern Ireland Protocol continue as expectation of a deal grows

The Foreign Secretary will resume talks with his European Commission counterpart as speculation mounts that London and Brussels could be nearing a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland Protocol.James Cleverly will speak to Maros Sefcovic, the commission’s vice-president, on Monday over a proposal to iron out issues with post-Brexit trade arrangements affecting Northern Ireland and Great Britain.Political expectation about the prospect of an accord has grown, with suggestions that cross-Channel relations have improved since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister.The announcement last week that a deal had been reached on sharing real-time data on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland...
The Independent

Preacher convicted of bogus Covid cure fraud claims he can’t afford fine

A preacher convicted of fraud for selling a bogus cure for Covid has said he cannot afford to pay any financial penalties despite having more than £300,000 in trading accounts, according to prosecutors.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, sold mixtures of hyssop, cedarwood and olive oil for £91 under names including “divine cleansing oil” and “plague protection oil”, or as part of a “divine plague protection kit”, containing a prayer card and scarlet yarn.As head of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, south London, he said he had a visitation from God and told jurors during his trial at Inner London Crown Court...
The Independent

Schools shut as teachers strike in pay dispute

Schoolchildren will miss more lessons this week as teachers take further strike action in the continuing dispute over pay.Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union are beginning 16 days of rolling strike action on Monday, with teachers in two of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas walking out each day until February 6.The first two councils affected are Glasgow, where all schools are closed on Monday, and East Lothian where they are shut to all pupils apart from those taking preliminary exams that day.The action is going ahead after talks on Thursday involving the Scottish Government, local authority leaders...
The Independent

Police may be able to intervene before protests become too disruptive

Police could be allowed to intervene before protests become highly disruptive, under new measures set to be considered in Parliament, the Government has confirmed.An amendment to the Public Order Bill, due to be introduced on Monday, will aim to give police greater clarity about when they can intervene to stop demonstrators blocking roads or slow marching.The Bill is aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups like Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion.The proposals, backed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, come after police chiefs claimed there is some uncertainty over what can be currently classed as “serious disruption” under existing...
The Independent

Boris Johnson has raked in £2.6m in earnings, donations and gifts in past year

Boris Johnson has raked in more than £2.6m in earnings, donations and benefits in kind in the past year, according to analysis by The Independent.The former prime minister is under renewed pressure over his finances after it emerged that he accepted a record £1m loan from a Brexiteer business and enjoyed an £800,000 line of credit while he was at No 10.The latest reports say Mr Johnson and his family made free use of the Dominican Republic villa owned by his cousin Sam Blyth, who acted as a guarantor for the credit facility.But Mr Johnson’s spokesman has argued it did...
The Independent

Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike

Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
The Independent

Iran’s revolutionary guard should be branded as terror group – Labour

Labour has called for Iran’s revolutionary guard to be formally branded a terror group as part of a UK retaliation to Alireza Akbari’s execution.Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a special branch of Iran’s armed forces, was “behaving like a terrorist organisation and must now be proscribed as such”.Iranian state media on Saturday announced that Mr Akbari, a British-Iranian national and former Tehran defence official, had been killed after being accused of spying for MI6.His execution was internationally condemned, including by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who branded it...
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘won’t apologise’ to Holocaust survivor over ‘invasion’ rhetoric

Suella Braverman has refused to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said the Home Secretary’s description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to language the Nazis used to justify murdering her family.Ms Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting in her Fareham constituency in Hampshire on Friday evening.Ms Salter, who has been recognised with an MBE for her work on Holocaust education, likened Ms Braverman’s rhetoric on migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to that used by the Nazis during the Second World War.When I hear you using words against refugees like ‘swarms’ and...
The Independent

First-time voters aged 16 ‘more likely to build voting habit than those aged 18’

Youngsters who voted in local and Scottish Parliament elections for the first time aged 16 are more likely to retain the habit than older first-time voters, a study suggests.Those able to vote at age 16-17 in Scotland were more likely to continue the habit of voting well into their twenties than those who were over 18, researchers at the Universities of Edinburgh and Sheffield said.Research was funded by a grant from the Scottish Government.The voting age was reduced to 16 in Scottish local and parliamentary elections as well as the 2014 independence election.Experts now say the voting aged should be...
The Independent

Number of Scots in work falls for first time in almost two years, says RBS

Scotland’s private sector recorded a “grim” performance in December with the number of people in employment falling for the first time in almost two years, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said.The ongoing drop in business and challenging demand conditions have resulted in the number of people in employment falling for the first time in 21 months, according to the bank’s monthly purchasing manager’s index (PMI) for December.A fall in the number of people in work has disrupted a period of uninterrupted growth that began in April 2021, driven by lower staffing levels reported at service providers.However, the overall decline...
The Independent

Northern Ireland residents begin to receive £600 energy payments

The first £600 energy payments are being rolled out in Northern Ireland.The money includes a £400 payment as part of a UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.Electricity companies are being funded directly for the scheme to deliver money to households amid the cost-of-living crisis.Those who pay their bills by direct debit will receive the £600 in their bank accounts while other customers will be sent a voucher.The mailout of the vouchers is taking place in tranches over the next four weeks and will be completed by the end of...
The Independent

Reforms needed to encourage more people to save, says think tank

A shake-up of incentives to help people save is needed to help more households build resilience against financial shocks, according to a think tank.The struggle to save is a particular problem for low to middle-income households, with those in the bottom half of the income distribution typically having £3,000 of savings per adult, the Resolution Foundation said.Successive governments have attempted to address the struggle to save through a mix of tax reliefs – such as savings allowances and Isas – and direct support, such as Lifetime Isas (Lisas) and Help to Save.The report noted that savings allowances are progressive, with...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy