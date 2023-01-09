Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans did not re-sign 5 members of practice squad to futures deals
As they always do following the end of their season, the Tennessee Titans announced the signing of players to reserve/futures contracts, with more expected to come in the coming days. So far, the Titans have inked 11 players to such deals, and all of those players were on the team’s...
Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency
Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
AP source: Mike LaFleur out as Jets' offensive coordinator
A person with knowledge of the decision has told The Associated Press that Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two seasons
Look: Sean Payton's Opinion On Kyler Murray Is Going Viral
For a while now, the Arizona Cardinals have been considered the favorite to lure longtime former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton out of retirement. So it comes as no surprise that, after the Cardinals requested and received permission to interview Payton on Wednesday, the NFL world is ...
Report: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Signs With NFC East Rival
Wide receiver James Washington was a casualty of the Dallas Cowboys signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month. On Jan. 4, the Cowboys cut Washington, who was playing his first season with the team. But it turns out Washington may still get a chance to taste the playoffs. Tom Pelissero of ...
Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts
The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed
Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans QB Joshua Dobbs raves about Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
In case you have not been paying attention, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have done an outstanding job turning around what was a toxic culture in Allen Park. Players are begging for the Lions to re-sign them, and other players, such as Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, have nothing but good things to say about Campbell and the Lions organization.
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Report: Patriots could target Browns passing game coordinator/WR coach Chad O'Shea
Defensive coordinator is not the only opening that the Cleveland Browns may have to fill as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach may get another shot as an offensive coordinator as well this offseason. Chad O’Shea was an assistant under Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots for a decade before leaving to be Brian Flores’ (who is interviewing with the Browns today) offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.
How Tom Brady Has Performed as an Underdog
Tom Brady will be a home underdog in the playoffs for the first time in his career Monday night against the Cowboys and has fared well as an underdog in his career.
Report: Cunningham to interview with Titans, Cardinals
The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have scheduled interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for each of their general manager positions, according to Albert Breer. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The Titans finished 7-10...
Titans interview Cowden, Ossenfort for vacant GM role
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed two in-house candidates on Thursday for the team’s vacant general manager position. The team interviewed vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for the position previously held by Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after seven seasons on the job.
Texans Complete Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson
The team confirmed and announced it has completed a virtual interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson . According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are conducting their head coach interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson today. He adds Johnson is slated to speak with the Colts tomorrow and the Panthers next...
